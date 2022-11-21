Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Still Has Further To Drop Despite Heavy Market Correction, Says Top Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that Ethereum (ETH) remains overvalued and he expects a steep price decline. In a new video update, Merten tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that the current value of the smart contract platform Ethereum is heading downward according to the analysis of its weekly chart.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes
Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
thecurrencyanalytics.com
10 Best Days of Profit Making in the Bitcoin (BTC) Market
What kind of vision is Bitcoin about? What should one exactly do with Bitcoin to generate profits? Is Bitcoin for Business Tycoons, High Net Worth Guys and the High Salaried? The idea of Bitcoin is very Unorthodox. Historically, it has been seen that there will be only 10 best days...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
decrypt.co
Investors Are Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum in Record Numbers
A CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are betting against crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse. More institutional investors than ever are betting on the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down, according to a Monday report from CoinShares. Institutional investor sentiment was “deeply negative” last week,...
cryptoslate.com
Massive staked Ethereum withdrawals by whales allow arbitrageurs to profit
Lido (LDO) staked Ethereum (stETH) traded at a discount to Ethereum (ETH) on Curve after a whale removed 84,131 ETH ($101 million) from the protocol, allowing arbitrageurs to profit from the situation. Peckshield also reported that a whale withdrew 42,400 stETH from Aave. Lookonchain reported that an MEV bot arbitraged...
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
Ethereum Transactions Are At 4-Month Low, But Whales Keep Accumulating
Ethereum ETH/USD — the cryptocurrency that spawned the Web 3.0 industry — is seeing less activity and trading interest, but big holders apparently still believe in the protocol's future. What Happened: Open interest in Ethereum futures open interest has taken a sharp hit at the beginning of the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
thenewscrypto.com
Whales Purchase Over 200 Million XRP as Market Rebounds
Ripple revealed a new partnership with ProprHome in a recent post. More than 225 million XRP tokens have been traded on and off of crypto exchanges. The price of XRP, Ripple’s native token, increased by almost 6% on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market as a whole saw a wide rebound. On the XRP ledger, Ripple did, however, issue a report regarding real estate NFTs. It’s for this reason that crypto whales have been stocking up on XRP coins recently, just as their value has been rising rapidly.
