Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes

Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
thecurrencyanalytics.com

10 Best Days of Profit Making in the Bitcoin (BTC) Market

What kind of vision is Bitcoin about? What should one exactly do with Bitcoin to generate profits? Is Bitcoin for Business Tycoons, High Net Worth Guys and the High Salaried? The idea of Bitcoin is very Unorthodox. Historically, it has been seen that there will be only 10 best days...
dailyhodl.com

Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline

Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
decrypt.co

Investors Are Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum in Record Numbers

A CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are betting against crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse. More institutional investors than ever are betting on the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down, according to a Monday report from CoinShares. Institutional investor sentiment was “deeply negative” last week,...
cryptoslate.com

Massive staked Ethereum withdrawals by whales allow arbitrageurs to profit

Lido (LDO) staked Ethereum (stETH) traded at a discount to Ethereum (ETH) on Curve after a whale removed 84,131 ETH ($101 million) from the protocol, allowing arbitrageurs to profit from the situation. Peckshield also reported that a whale withdrew 42,400 stETH from Aave. Lookonchain reported that an MEV bot arbitraged...
Benzinga

Ethereum Transactions Are At 4-Month Low, But Whales Keep Accumulating

Ethereum ETH/USD — the cryptocurrency that spawned the Web 3.0 industry — is seeing less activity and trading interest, but big holders apparently still believe in the protocol's future. What Happened: Open interest in Ethereum futures open interest has taken a sharp hit at the beginning of the...
thenewscrypto.com

Whales Purchase Over 200 Million XRP as Market Rebounds

Ripple revealed a new partnership with ProprHome in a recent post. More than 225 million XRP tokens have been traded on and off of crypto exchanges. The price of XRP, Ripple’s native token, increased by almost 6% on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market as a whole saw a wide rebound. On the XRP ledger, Ripple did, however, issue a report regarding real estate NFTs. It’s for this reason that crypto whales have been stocking up on XRP coins recently, just as their value has been rising rapidly.

