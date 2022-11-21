Studs and duds from Broncos' 22-16 overtime loss to Raiders

The Denver Broncos found yet another way to lose a game this season, this time dropping their second straight against the Las Vegas Raiders. We examine five studs and duds from the loss.

Stud: Klint Kubiak

In his first game since head coach Nathaniel Hackett ceded play-calling duties, quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak did a decent job of leading quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense to 10 quick points on the board. Throughout the second half, there were again glimpses of good plays, but not enough to win. Kubiak wasn’t perfect, but he should continue calling plays. Earlier in the week, I predicted that the first team to 20 would win. Unfortunately, that was not the Broncos on Sunday.

Dud: Melvin Gordon... again

Late in the first half, the Broncos were seemingly on their way to taking (at the very least) a 13-7 halftime lead. Instead, Mr. Fumble Fingers decided to rear his ugly head right on the goal line. Gordon’s penchant for putting the ball on the deck came in the red zone, for a four-yard loss. The play after Gordon’s miscue, Brandon McManus had a field goal blocked. Denver went into the locker room sans momentum, albeit with a 10-7 lead. After today, Gordon should never carry another football in a Broncos uniform again.

Stud: Kendall Hinton

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton had three receptions for 57 yards. One of those receptions gift-wrapped the Broncos their first opening-drive touchdown of the 2022 season. His 19.0 yards-per-catch was tops for all Denver receivers in this matchup. Hinton’s performance this season is a testament to the NFL’s next-man-up mentality. Without top receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, Hinton has stepped up to help shoulder the load.

Dud: Special teams

Special teams is lacking that word… special. McManus had a kick blocked, Montrell Washington fielded five kicks (3 kickoffs, 2 punts) for 68 yards, and Corliss Waitman punted four times. Without a spark on special teams, the offense can’t generate points and the defense gets back on the field.

Dud: Late-fouth, OT defense

The Broncos held a 16-13 lead with a 1:43 left after yet another stalled drive on offense. All they had to do was get a stop. Instead, Derek Carr sent a barreling Josh Jacobs 47 yards down the sideline inside the Denver 10. The Broncos stopped them inside the red zone and the Raiders kicked a field goal to make it 16-16. In overtime, Las Vegas only took three plays to go 67 yards. Two blown coverages led to nine Raider points and the game.

Denver’s defense has had a great season, but the unit was a dud when it mattered most against Las Vegas in Week 11.