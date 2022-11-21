Read full article on original website
Rockland Officials to Deliver Meals to Seniors and Veterans for Thanksgiving
Dozens of local officials will be helping deliver meals to area seniors tomorrow for Thanksgiving. Rockland’s Meals on Wheels President & CEO, Kevin Hardy, says the county executive, a number of town supervisors and mayors, and other elected officials will be delivering hot, nutritious, medically-tailored meals to Rockland seniors and veterans who, for whatever reason, can’t shop or cook for themselves…
