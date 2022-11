If you have no plans for Thanksgiving, you might want to go to the Clarkstown Reform Church in West Nyack. Reverend Rich Hasselbach says you are welcome to dine with him…. Pastor Hasselbach says the turkeys and all the fixin’s are being provided by Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann. They’re also providing take-out dinners if you don’t want to stay and dine at the church. That’s tomorrow at 2pm at the Clarkstown Reformed Church on Strawtown Road in West Nyack. Call 845-358-4320 and let Mertella know you are coming.

WEST NYACK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO