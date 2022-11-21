Read full article on original website
wkms.org
Mayfield candle factory destroyed by tornado facing retaliation charge from former employees
Former employees of the western Kentucky candle factory destroyed in last December’s deadly tornado outbreak are alleging Mayfield Consumer Products retaliated against them for cooperating with an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) probe. The charge – filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of 20 former...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
radionwtn.com
Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons
Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
wpsdlocal6.com
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police requesting information on two missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Says Be On The Lookout For Crime This Holiday
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is reminding the public to be on the lookout for crimes this holiday season. Acree says his department is responding to a variety of crimes this year, with the key message to report suspicious activity. Acree says suspicious activity can be reported to Trigg County...
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
“I Don’t Know Where I’m Going to Go”: HUD Displaces Even More Residents in This Small City
HUD already closed four public housing complexes in the Cairo, Ill., area. Now the federal agency is set to demolish a high-rise, gutting the city of some of its last affordable housing.
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog
A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff seeks information about stolen truck
PHOTO - Not the exact vehicle, but a file photo courtesy of the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook.
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
westkentuckystar.com
Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY
As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
WTVC
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Trigg County Car Fire
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68 in LBL. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause...
