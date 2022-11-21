ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wkdzradio.com

Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store

Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
CADIZ, KY
radionwtn.com

Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons

Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
DRESDEN, TN
KFVS12

Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police requesting information on two missing teens

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents

PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Says Be On The Lookout For Crime This Holiday

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is reminding the public to be on the lookout for crimes this holiday season. Acree says his department is responding to a variety of crimes this year, with the key message to report suspicious activity. Acree says suspicious activity can be reported to Trigg County...
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog

A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession

A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY

As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

No One Injured In Trigg County Car Fire

No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68 in LBL. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

