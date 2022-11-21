Read full article on original website
Governor Whitmer and Ohio Governor DeWine place friendly wager on "The Game"
In what has become an annual tradition, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine each bet on their home team with local favorites, including Buddy’s Pizza and Vernor’s.
Michigan at Ohio State odds, picks and predictions
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a noon ET kickoff (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
