The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a noon ET kickoff (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 37 MINUTES AGO