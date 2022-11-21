Read full article on original website
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered in the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez. Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting …. Family, friends, and classmates gathered in the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the...
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
Police say one male is dead following a shooting in Hampton, Thursday night.
Police: Two Virginia Beach Walmarts evacuated Friday due to threats
Two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated Friday following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.
WAVY News 10
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
WAVY News 10
Black Friday shopping estimated to pass pre-pandemic numbers
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Black Friday shopping estimated to pass pre-pandemic …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan...
WTKR
Police: Man killed after being shot, crashing car in Hampton on Thanksgiving
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police said a shooting left one person dead during the evening of Thanksgiving. Just after 8:40 p.m., officers said they responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 1500 block of Aberdeen Road. When officers got there, they found a silver, four-door sedan near...
Charges against 18-year-old accused in shooting at Norfolk cemetery set aside
One of two 18-year-olds accused in a shooting involving police at a Norfolk cemetery had two of his charges set aside.
How you can help victims' families of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
People can donate directly to their families by texting 'Chesapeake' to 50155. That will send them a link to fill out and donate
Police ID victims in Chesapeake Walmart shooting, manifesto found
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
Missing man with dementia last seen in Chesapeake
According to police, 69-year-old Eddie Worrell Jr. walked out of a residential care facility in the 900 block of Godwin Ave. Police say he was last seen in the overnight hours by a care worker.
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
Same suspect tied to 2 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robberies
Police say the robberies occurred back-to-back, at 7-Elevens on Lynnhaven Road and Laskin Road.
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
WAVY News 10
Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass …. WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY Weather Evening Update | November 23, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart gunman identified, former colleague says he ‘never saw this coming’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators say their main focus right now is learning as much as they can about the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect, including a possible motive. WAVY spent the day on Wednesday trying to reach out to people who knew the suspect, 31-year-old Andre Bing of...
WUSA
Long Live Fernando | Police identified 16-year-old killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee.
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
Drone 10: Mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
Drone 10 flies above the scene following a mass shooting that took the lives of 6 people at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Police say the suspect is also dead.
WAVY News 10
VB man sentenced for illegal firearm after threats to law enforcement
NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis for possessing a firearm as a felon after making threats to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said. Thomas Liddle,...
WAVY News 10
Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
