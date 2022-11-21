Read full article on original website
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Medicure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) _ Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $853,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period. _____
Satellos Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
Banco Macro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $65.6 million. The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
Amazon poised to benefit this season as inflation fears ease
Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world's largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated. Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial...
Carvana stock is causing pain, with hedge funds set to feel the worst
The spectacular plunge of Carvana Co.'s stock price is bringing pain to many investors, but one elite group on Wall Street is feeling it acutely -- hedge funds. The online used-car dealer, which has seen its shares fall 97% in the last 12 months, was considered a hedge-fund darling, and for good reason. Collectively, these actively managed funds still own more than a quarter of the company's shares, according to Bloomberg data.
Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022
Rooftop cargo carriers make easy work of carting extra stuff from here to there, are relatively easy to use and come in various shapes in sizes. This article, Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022, originally appeared on Forbes Advisor.
