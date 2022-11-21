Read full article on original website
John Bradley
4d ago
good job these gun slingers will get slung in a prison cell a little more comfy than a casket yikes what's worse there still alive in 8 ×10 reality hurts hard
wrrv.com
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head in horrific shooting caught on video
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. The horrific shooting was caught on camera. The video, released by the NYPD, shows the suspect walking up to a locked Sunoco on […]
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Pine Bush man accused of making terroristic threat at bank in Ellenville
ELLENVILLE — A Pine Bush man was charged with making a terroristic threat after he told employees at the M&T Bank branch in the village that he was going to come back and shoot up the bank. Ellenville police said the incident began when officers went to the bank...
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
NBC New York
NYC Family Murder Victims Identified After Suspect Arrested in Virginia
Police have identified the three relatives, all women, who were killed in a gruesome triple murder allegedly at the hands of a 22-year-old family member inside a Queens home last week. Hyacinth Brown-Johnson was the oldest victim to have been found inside the home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens...
Sheriff: Driver In $200,000 Paterson Cocaine Pickup Had Her Two Young Kids With Her
A Newark woman had her two young children with her when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted her and a companion who'd just collected a four-pound package of cocaine worth $200,000 in Paterson, authorities said. Sheriff Richard Berdnik said his detectives were watching as Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, pulled up to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
All 21 establishments pass Westchester County’s underage drinking initiative
WHITE PLAINS – State Police from the Somers barracks conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Westchester County. During the initiative, 21 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid New York driver’s license. All 21 establishments were in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Boiceville man charged with felony DWI
WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
Mid-Hudson News Network
More shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
Man took off pants, underwear and tried to rape N.Y. subway passenger: police
NEW YORK — A man took off his pants and underwear and tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday. The 24-year-old victim was riding an uptown 4 train when the stranger doffed his pants and underwear and laid on top of her about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 17, police said. He groped her and tried to pull her skirt down.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show
GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
hudsonvalleycountry.com
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters battle biggest dumpster fire in recent history (VIDEOS)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A reported “dumpster fire” at the City of Poughkeepsie transfer station on Wednesday night turned into a two-alarm blaze that destroyed an office building and heavily damaged two city-owned sanitation vehicles. The 5:14 p.m. blaze required several fire departments to bring the flames under control.
