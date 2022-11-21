The final building on YIMBY’s Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is 3 West 29th Street, a 34-story commercial skyscraper in NoMad. Originally designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and developed by HFZ Capital Group, the structure was planned to rise 551 feet tall and yield 600,000 square feet of office space, but work has failed to progress beyond the early stages of excavation. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO