2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 307 Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, Manhattan
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 307 Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. Located between Carmine Street and Cornelia Street, the lot is two blocks from the West 4th Street-Washington Square subway station, serviced by the A, B, C, D, E, F, and M trains. William Schneider under the 307-309 Sixth Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
KPF to Redesign Stalled Office Skyscraper at 3 West 29th Street in NoMad, Manhattan
The final building on YIMBY’s Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is 3 West 29th Street, a 34-story commercial skyscraper in NoMad. Originally designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and developed by HFZ Capital Group, the structure was planned to rise 551 feet tall and yield 600,000 square feet of office space, but work has failed to progress beyond the early stages of excavation. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 97 Seigel Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story mixed-use building at 97 Seigel Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Graham Avenue and Manhattan Avenue, the lot is near the Lorimer Street subway station, serviced by the M and J trains. Herman Jakob under the West Street Gardens LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $385M in Financing for 470-490 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Naftali Group and Access Industries have closed on a $375 million construction loan to complete a three-tower development at 470-490 Kent Avenue in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects, the buildings will sit on the East River waterfront and top out at 16, 21, and 22 stories. Each...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 43-17 & 43-19 108th Street in Corona, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-17 and 43-19 108th Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Corona, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect and developed by Hsiu-Hsiung Lin, the structures each yield seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
New York City Council Approves $2B Innovation QNS Complex in Astoria, Queens
The New York City Council voted Tuesday, November 21 to approve Innovation QNS, a $2 billion mixed-use development that will bring 3,200 apartments to Astoria, Queens. The development team behind the property includes Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties, and BedRock Real Estate Partners, which was forced to price around 1,400 apartments, or nearly half of the planned units, below market rate.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 2164 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st and East 182nd Streets, the lot is near the 182-183 Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
