Man shot dead in Southeast DC apartment
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southeast D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of South Capitol Street Southeast for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
NBC Washington
1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's
One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
WUSA
Two teens shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving day
A 16-year-old boy was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland around 2 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot near the DC Turkey Bowl game in NE.
rockvillenights.com
Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and […]
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
mocoshow.com
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
fox5dc.com
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says
WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Killed When Driver Intentionally Runs Him Down in Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old man from Northern Virginia died when a driver purposefully hit him outside of a bar in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities say. Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said. During the...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
