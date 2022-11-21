Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple will fix unfair commission for South Korea developers
With some exceptions, developers are required to pay 30% commission to Apple for all App Store sales. However, in South Korea, they have been charged on not the price of the app, but that price plus the 10% local value added tax (VAT). Consequently, the fees to Apple have worked...
Apple Insider
28 best Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon: save up to $550 on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch
Amazon is pulling out all the stops, with official Black Friday deals on numerous Apple devices, with discounts up to $550 off and prices as low as $24.98. The e-commerce giant has issued dozens of...
Apple Insider
St. Louis Galleria Mall Apple Store has stopped unionization efforts
Apple's retail store in the St. Louis Galleria Mall has dropped its bid to unionize, blaming the company's hostility towards such efforts. On November 16, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union filed to represent employees at the St. Louis Apple Store. The group already represents Apple Towson Town Center employees in Maryland.
Apple Insider
Medical records company Epic partners with Apple on a Mac tool
Medical records company Epic Systems has partnered with Apple to bring its electronic health record tools to macOS. Apple wanted Epic to create a native version of the service for macOS, but Epic is reportedly...
Apple Insider
Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene
Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
Apple Insider
Apple scrapped a $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone, claims rumor
A purported leak on Chinese social media site Weibo says Apple made a million of a new Apple Pencil, that could work with the iPhone -- and scrapped all of them. The Apple Pencil line up currently consists of $99 first generation edition, and the $129 second generation model. This new rumor, relayed from Weibo by regular leaker DuanRui, says that Apple came close to making a third model that would have cost $49.
Apple Insider
Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide
There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
Apple Insider
AirPods Pro 2 are AirPods Max in your pocket, says Apple
Apple engineer Esge Andersen says that the company wants AirPods Pro 2 to sound like AirPods Max, and has detailed steps the team took to get there. AppleInsider described the AirPods Pro 2 as being "already excellent earbuds, improved." Now Esge Anderson has revealed what work has been going in to the new earbuds since their predecessor's launch in 2019.
Apple Insider
Foxconn paid 20,000 rioting workers to leave the company
There were many reasons why hundreds rioted at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, including complaints about a lack of food during COVID confinement. One issue, though, was how Foxconn allegedly altered employment contracts so that new workers did not get the pay they were promised. Following the riot -- and an Apple...
Apple Insider
Apple in talks to acquire rights to 'The Big Short' author's upcoming book on FTX crash
Apple is nearing a deal with "The Big Short" and "Moneyball" author Michael Lewis, hoping to score exclusive streaming rights for his upcoming work focusing on cryptocurrency. Lewis's book will plot the rise and fall of former CEO Bankman-Fried, one believed to be worth $26 billion, and explain how the FTX crypto exchange spectacularly collapsed in early November.
Apple Insider
HBO Max failing to play content for some Apple TV 4K users
A "can't play title" error has been appearing for users of any model of the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.1, but there is a workaround. HBO Max users may encounter an intermittent error when trying to play content on an Apple TV 4K. It prevents playback of media with an error that reads "can't play title," and a fix is in the works.
Apple Insider
Hundreds riot at Foxconn iPhone plant over terrible conditions
Workers rioting at Foxconn's main iPhone factory in Zhengzhou have clashed with police as windows and surveillance cameras have been smashed. Footage of the riots has been circulating online, though Reuters reports that most has...
Apple Insider
Kanye West confused about banks, Apple Pay, and FCC
According to West, after Adidas cut off business with him, they managed to freeze his money by petitioning JP Morgan Chase to do so. After finding that his Apple Pay didn't work, repeatedly, he said he looked into why. Reportedly, Adidas put a $75 million hold on four of his...
Apple Insider
Buy 10 Mac Studios, or this one Macintosh Color Classic
For $20,000 you could be the one to buy an Apple Macintosh Color Classic originally bought in the early 1990s -- and then never taken out of its box. The Macintosh Color Classic was designed by Danielle De Iuliiss and first released in 1993 just before the dawn of PowerPC Macs. Built to be reminiscent of the original Mac, but with a color screen, it originally sold at price points starting at $1,400 -- which adjusted for inflation is $2,887 in 2022.
Apple Insider
NFL Sunday Ticket streaming deal won't be finalized until 2023
Competition for NFL Sunday Ticket is heating up as the regulars are in a battle with Apple and Google's YouTube TV for streaming rights. While Apple had been viewed as the most likely candidate...
Apple Insider
Apple's upgraded 14-inch MacBook Pro dips to $1,949 ($550 off), plus $70 off AppleCare
The best Apple deals continue to roll in, as AI readers can exclusively save $550 on Apple's upgraded 1TB MacBook Pro 14-inch with a 16-core GPU. For a limited time only, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama...
Apple Insider
Best iPhone Black Friday deals to snap up right now
Black Friday iPhone deals are plentiful, with Verizon, AT&T, Visible and even Decluttr all offering special offers for the BF and Cyber Monday weekend. New iPhones — The iPhone 14 Pro is hard to get...
Apple Insider
Amazon discounts eero mesh WiFi 6 routers by up to 40% for Black Friday
Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers are on sale for Black Friday, with the HomeKit-compatible devices discounted by up to 40% off. The eero products double as a Zigbee smart home hub, and they can...
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday deals on 4K monitors, for as low as $199
Now is the time to upgrade your monitor to a 4K one, as Black Friday sales bring in great savings on everything from budget to ultra wide 4K displays, for as low as $199.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $79 AirPods deal is back for Black Friday, AirPods Pro 2 $199
After selling out, Amazon's $79 AirPods deal has returned. Black Friday bargain hunters can also snap up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple's...
