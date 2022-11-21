For $20,000 you could be the one to buy an Apple Macintosh Color Classic originally bought in the early 1990s -- and then never taken out of its box. The Macintosh Color Classic was designed by Danielle De Iuliiss and first released in 1993 just before the dawn of PowerPC Macs. Built to be reminiscent of the original Mac, but with a color screen, it originally sold at price points starting at $1,400 -- which adjusted for inflation is $2,887 in 2022.

