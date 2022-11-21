Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish higher for second day after Fed minutes show officials expect slower pace of rate hikes ahead
U.S. stock indexes finished higher for a second day on Wednesday in a choppy session after the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve showed most policy makers expect a slower pace of interest rate hikes will “soon be appropriate”, even if they are uncertain how high the benchmark rate will rise.
Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.18%, 1.36%, and 1.48%, respectively. The real estate sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.47%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.14%.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
msn.com
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
US stocks wobble to a mixed close, indexes keep weekly gains
Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week
msn.com
Dow notches highest close since April, S&P 500 ends marginally lower but holds above 4,000
U.S. stocks finished mixed on Friday with the Dow notching its highest close since April 21, while the S&P 500 index finished marginally lower, but held above the key 4,000 level. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite finished lower following back-to-back gains. All three major U.S. benchmarks finished the week with modest...
AOL Corp
Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus for today,"...
Dow rises 152 points in brief trading on Black Friday
The stock market showed mixed results in an abbreviated trading day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, giving a positive financial start to the Christmas holiday season.
Stocks Higher, Apple, Activision, Ford, Black Friday - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 25:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher, Dollar Extends Retreat. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Friday, while the dollar extended its retreat in foreign exchanged markets heading into the holiday-shortened session amid bets on smaller near-term rates hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Stocks Gain Ground on Wall Street Ahead of U.S. Holiday
The New York Stock Exchange building is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the Financial District of New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting showed central bank officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate “soon.”
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish lower as China COVID-19 fears resurface
U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday for the third time in the past four trading sessions, as a fresh round of COVID-19 shutdowns in China rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by 45.41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,700.28 after toggling between slight gains and losses during the New York afternoon.
tipranks.com
NVDA, SHOP, AMZN, MSFT: Is It Finally the Time to Bet on Tech Stocks?
The smaller rate hikes and easing of inflation provide a solid base for a recovery in tech stocks. Let’s see how these tech stocks stack up on TipRanks’ datasets. Shares of large tech companies, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed higher on November 23, after the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicated that most officials see smaller rate hikes in the future. The easing of macro headwinds sets the ground for a recovery in tech stocks.
msn.com
Oil gives up gain late, ends down almost 5% for week as China demand worries overhang market
Oil futures settled lower Friday, giving up modest gains held for most of the day, and wrapping the holiday week down nearly 5% , a third straight weekly drop. Investors weighed prospects for Chinese demand and monitored talks over a price cap on Russian crude. U.S. stocks were higher in...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most currencies fall as dollar edges up after three-day selloff
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Friday, as the U.S. dollar clawed back some lost ground, while Mexico's peso rose after data showed the economy grew in the third quarter. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS pared almost all its gains for the week, as...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Lira hits record low, rand pares gains after c.bank decisions
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira hit record lows and South Africa's rand pared gains on Thursday following central bank decisions, while most other emerging market currencies firmed as the dollar slipped following less-hawkish signals form the U.S. Federal reserve. South Africa's main lending rate was raised by 75 basis...
