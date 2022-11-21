The smaller rate hikes and easing of inflation provide a solid base for a recovery in tech stocks. Let’s see how these tech stocks stack up on TipRanks’ datasets. Shares of large tech companies, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed higher on November 23, after the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicated that most officials see smaller rate hikes in the future. The easing of macro headwinds sets the ground for a recovery in tech stocks.

1 DAY AGO