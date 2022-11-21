ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spoof art prize shortlist features Queen’s death and Ukraine war

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwpmW_0jIT5jpi00

The shortlist for the “world famous” Turnip Prize has been revealed – with entries acknowledging the death of the Queen and the war in Ukraine.

The annual spoof award goes to someone who has “created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible”.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux, of The New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset, said this year’s award attracted 69 entries.

The shortlisted entries are:

– RIP Elizabeth the 2nd – a torn second-class stamp by Charlie King

– Cue Jumpers – a pool cue with two small jumpers attached by Lie Instate

– Red Tape – a reel of red insulation tape by .Gov

– Ukraine – a yellow crane carrying a yew sprig by Ivor Bolshoi Liebherr

Mr Prideaux said: “The world famous Turnip Prize has been running for 24 years.

“This year we have received 69 entries. We have ordered a second skip.”

The competition pokes fun at modern art’s most important award, the Turner Prize.

It began in 1999 as a response to Tracey Emin’s unmade bed, which was exhibited at the Tate Gallery that year.

Winners of the competition, organised by the Somerset pub, receive an actual turnip attached to a wooden base.

The winner of this year’s prize will be unveiled online on December 7.

