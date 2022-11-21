Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Which Cryptocurrencies To Buy in 2023: Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
It’s not always easy to decide which altcoin to buy, especially in a bear market. Market experts are talking about Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The first two have been in the game for years, while ORBN is still in the second phase of its presale, and is expected to be 60x going into 2023!
NEWSBTC
6 Crypto Trends That Are Leading the Industry in 2023
The crypto market is going through a rough time, no one can deny that. There was a good bit of optimism early on in the year, but now investors are a lot more cautious about allocating their money. This applies to both retail investors and institutional investors, as both of these have been hit hard by the crypto winter.
The Tezos Foundation has entered in to a Professional Services Agreement with Unity for Web3 Blockchain SDK Development
ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- Today, the Tezos Foundation has announced that in May 2022, it entered into a professional services agreement with Unity’s Accelerate Solutions group for the creation of a Web3 Blockchain SDK. The Tezos Foundation and Tezos Ecosystem teams aim to offer the SDK as a Verified Solution upon approval, as an optional plug-in via the Unity Asset Store for Web3 game development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005050/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
blockchainmagazine.net
How to Apply Blockchain to the Telecom Sector? Is It USeful?
While the telecommunications sector has witnessed some of the most amazing technological advancements in history up close, Blockchain is still relatively uncharted territory for modern telecom enterprises. Nevertheless, some industry insiders think that the telecoms industry’s exposure to blockchain technology would cause the market value to skyrocket from $46.6 million in 2018 to an astounding $993.8 million by 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Programming languages prevent mainstream DeFi
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is growing fast. Total value locked, a measure of money managed by DeFi protocols, has grown from $10 billion to a little more than $40 billion over the last two years after peaking at $180 billion. The elephant in the room? More than $10 billion was lost...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Projects To Invest In 2022 Including One Presale With Big Potential
The crypto market is expanding rapidly. Although the sheer volume of projects makes it difficult to choose the greatest cryptocurrency investment for the future, this is fantastic news for investors. Less than 4% of people on the planet currently own cryptocurrencies. However, due to rapid institutional and consumer adoption, cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network Outclasses Cryptos Like Pancakeswap and Decentraland With 150% Gains During Its Presale Phase
We have all seen the hype around crypto. Every day, there’s a new one, and they all claim to be the next big thing. But what if there was a crypto that could live up to the hype? Oryen Network is one of those cryptos. It has outperformed the...
dailycoin.com
Metamask Owner ConsenSys Say They Collect Wallet Data, Users Outraged
ConsenSys’ Infura will now collect users’ IPs and wallet addresses;. Crypto users are outraged that Metamask is invading their privacy. Users are outraged after ConsenSys, a crucial infrastructure provider for the Ethereum blockchain, said they will collect data from Metamask users. ConsenSys was one of the key players...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sees Over 7% Gains Amidst Crypto Market Recovery
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently trading at $19.65, an increase from its previous price. The crypto, presently ranked at number 23 on CoinMarketCap, shows signs of life. The 24-hour trading volume of the token stands at $332,995,651. The 24-hour low of ETC stands at $18.20, while the high was at...
Using a Relational Database to Query Unstructured Data
Relational databases have been the foundation of some of the world’s most critical applications for the last fifty years. While there are other databases available, such as Key Value, Document, and Graph databases, relational databases remain the most popular. The main reason for this is that SQL, or relational database language, is easy for beginners to learn and effective for experts to implement.
5 Lessons the Crypto Industry must learn from the FTX Disaster
For Web3 builders to achieve their global vision they must embrace pragmatism—and a wee bit of centralization. The implosion of FTX has led to billions of dollars of losses for investors and consumers but it also has an important long term implications: Loss of public trust in the crypto industry. In response, entrepreneurs and others must ask how this happened and what we can do to prevent it from happening again. We must commit ourselves to address unscrupulous or irresponsible actors while continuing to push the boundaries of Web3. I have been in this industry since 2015 and here are five things that must happen if blockchain technology is to reach its potential.
NEWSBTC
Coins Investors Should Consider in December 2022: Stellar (XLM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Doing your research is essential to make an informed decision in the crypto market. High volatility is one of the things that makes cryptocurrency investment risky. Orbeon Protocol, a new crowdfunding platform that has shown excellent results in its first presale stage, is rapidly gaining popularity as an investment option. The project has managed to stay on top due to the great potential it offers investors. With Orbeon Protocol, you can get involved in the development of a project at an early stage and receive a significant return on your investment.
crowdfundinsider.com
Centre Consortium Announces Release of (USDC) USD Coin Version 2.2
Centre Consortium recently announced an upgrade to the USD Coin (USDC) protocol and smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain, “the OpenZeppelin’s Unstructured Storage proxy pattern upgrade, which represents the last part of the USDC Coin Version 2 release started on 13 February 2021, an upgrade which introduces gasless sends, improved security, automatically prevents users from mistakenly sending USDC to a smart contract, implements the Funds Recovery Process, reduces gas costs up to 75% and guards against malicious backdoors.”
pymnts.com
Partnerships Take the Guesswork out of Merchants’ Crypto Acceptance
With FTX dominating digital currency headlines and bitcoin and stablecoin prices gyrating, Daniel Escobar, chief technology officer of crypto tax service provider ZenLedger, said it’s important to look beyond the present turmoil in the digital asset space and accept what he called cryptocurrencies’ long-term destiny within mainstream commerce.
NEWSBTC
Here Are 4 Of The Best Crypto Exchanges To Buy, Sell Or Trade Crypto After FTX Crisis
According to the most recent study, there are more than 600 crypto exchanges dispersed all over the globe today, so finding one should not be too difficult, especially for those affected by the recent collapse of FTX. The domino effect of the FTX scandal and other large investors has halted...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
NEWSBTC
Dump Incoming? Rogue BTC-e Sends $165 Million In Bitcoin To Personal Wallets And Exchanges
After a year of near dormancy, Bitcoin funds of the rogue exchange BTC-e are on the move again. Chainalysis, an American blockchain analysis firm headquartered in New York City, is reporting that 10,000 BTC, worth about $165 million, have been transferred. The destination of the transactions are personal wallets, exchange...
Digital Trends
Major tax services are sending your data to Meta and Google
A new report claims that Meta’s tracking Pixel has been used to collect your financial information when using popular tax filing services to send in your return. This is disturbing news for taxpayers that likely assumed these online tax services were keeping such information locked up securely. The types...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Why Cathie Wood Remains Confident In Bold Bet
Following news that Ark Invest has made investments into Grayscale’s heavily discounted Bitcoin fund, CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on a bold bet that the top cryptocurrency will reach $1M per coin by 2030. Is such a lofty price prediction realistic, considering the recent collapse of the crypto...
