Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Man caught traveling with gun at Newark Airport, tying record
NEW JERSEY - A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving. The man is the third person this month to be caught with a gun at Newark Airport and is...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn barber opens home to asylum seekers for Thanksgiving
NEW YORK - One barber in Brooklyn has spent years opening his home to asylum seekers arriving from Venezuela, but this year he is also making sure the first Thanksgiving for these new arrivals is a memorable one. Juan Sanchez is a barber at the Central Latino Barbershop in Bushwick,...
fox5ny.com
4 holiday light experiences in NYC
NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
fox5ny.com
Driver struck police officer, several other vehicles in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Two suspects are wanted in connection to striking a police officer, as well as several other vehicles, with a BMW after officials found one of the suspects switching the license plates off the vehicle in University Heights, according to the New York City Police Department. The man...
fox5ny.com
Chef Peter Kelly donates Thanksgiving meals to public housing residents
Celebrity Chef Peter Kelly and his siblings grew up in public housing in Yonkers and for the past several years, he spends this week cooking up and donating gourmet meals to residents living in public housing. He joined Good Day New York to discuss what’s on the menu.
fox5ny.com
Gunman caught on video shooting Bronx gas station worker in the head
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman who was caught in a shocking video shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday. According to authorities, at around 7 p.m. the suspect approached a locked Sunoco station on Boston Road. Videos shows...
fox5ny.com
Holiday window displays light up NYC
Holiday windows are a long-standing tradition for New York retailers and tourists. FOX 5 NY takes a look behind the scenes of this year's displays.
fox5ny.com
Woman, good Samaritan slashed on L train: NYPD
NEW YORK - A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday night after an incident on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday night. According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. as the L train was pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station. A woman was arguing with...
fox5ny.com
Video: NYC subway riders enjoy Thanksgiving feast on L train
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving is the season to share a delicious meal with others, and passengers riding an L train New York City got to be treated to a holiday meal during their evening commute this week. Footage captured by Haylee Pentek on Tuesday shows a long table set up...
fox5ny.com
NYPD: Man attempted to rape woman onboard moving subway train
NEW YORK - A man is wanted for attempting to rape a woman last week onboard a moving subway train in Lower Manhattan after the New York City Police Department says he removed his pants and underwear before getting on top of the woman. Police say the 24-year-old female was...
fox5ny.com
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Bronx apartment building fire
NEW YORK - Two people have died, and two others remain in critical condition, following an early morning fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, according to officials. The fire began around 5:26 a.m. on the second floor of the five-story building located at 1730 Harrison Ave in the Morris Heights section.
fox5ny.com
Man struck 12-year-old with crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked attack
NEW YORK - A man is wanted for striking a 12-year-old boy several times with a crutch during an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn last week, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD says the boy was walking last Thursday around 7:38 a.m. along St. Paul's Place, heading...
fox5ny.com
Man dies after being beaten by swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders in Harlem
NEW YORK - A man has died after getting brutally assaulted by a gang of ATV and dirt bike riders earlier this month. Arthur Cooke, 45, suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine as a result of the attack and died in the hospital two weeks after the violent attack.
Comments / 0