ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man caught traveling with gun at Newark Airport, tying record

NEW JERSEY - A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving. The man is the third person this month to be caught with a gun at Newark Airport and is...
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn barber opens home to asylum seekers for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK - One barber in Brooklyn has spent years opening his home to asylum seekers arriving from Venezuela, but this year he is also making sure the first Thanksgiving for these new arrivals is a memorable one. Juan Sanchez is a barber at the Central Latino Barbershop in Bushwick,...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

4 holiday light experiences in NYC

NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Driver struck police officer, several other vehicles in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two suspects are wanted in connection to striking a police officer, as well as several other vehicles, with a BMW after officials found one of the suspects switching the license plates off the vehicle in University Heights, according to the New York City Police Department. The man...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Gunman caught on video shooting Bronx gas station worker in the head

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman who was caught in a shocking video shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday. According to authorities, at around 7 p.m. the suspect approached a locked Sunoco station on Boston Road. Videos shows...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman, good Samaritan slashed on L train: NYPD

NEW YORK - A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday night after an incident on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday night. According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. as the L train was pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station. A woman was arguing with...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK - Two people have died, and two others remain in critical condition, following an early morning fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, according to officials. The fire began around 5:26 a.m. on the second floor of the five-story building located at 1730 Harrison Ave in the Morris Heights section.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man struck 12-year-old with crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked attack

NEW YORK - A man is wanted for striking a 12-year-old boy several times with a crutch during an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn last week, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD says the boy was walking last Thursday around 7:38 a.m. along St. Paul's Place, heading...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy