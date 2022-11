Judy Krafcik, of Southington, hadn’t been feeling well for a few weeks, she was coughing and had difficulty breathing. The day before Thanksgiving, November 24, 2021, her friend, Molly Welch, APRN at UConn Health, happened to stop by to drop something off for one of their volunteer projects. Welch was concerned, she reached out to Krafcik’s daughter, Patty Newman, a clinical social worker at UConn Health, working primarily in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), to let her know she was concerned that Krafcik didn’t look well and was slurring her words.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO