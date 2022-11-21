ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect Show for Rachel review – a total delight

By Miriam Gillinson
 4 days ago
Flo O’Mahony and Rachel O’Mahony in Perfect Show For Rachel by Zoo Co Theatre @ Barbican Pit Theatre. Director, Rachel O’Mahony. (Opening 19-11-2022) ©Tristram Kenton 11-22 (3 Raveley Street, LONDON NW5 2HX TEL 0207 267 5550 Mob 07973 617 355)email: tristram@tristramkenton.com Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Why can’t more theatre be like this? Open, relaxed, fun and full of love, Perfect Show for Rachel has been created by Flo O’Mahony and the brilliant members of Zoo Co . It is directed by Flo’s older sister Rachel, who has learning disabilities and lives in a care home. Rachel sits at a control desk with 39 colourful buzzers, each of which represents a different scene, song or game that the company has created in collaboration with her. The fart buzzer will get quite a work out. But so too will the birthday, Kylie and bag buzzer, alongside all sorts of carefully crafted moments that will take us into Rachel’s world with generosity, imagination and heart.

Every performance Zoo Co creates is “relaxed” and they have really mastered the art. The cast mills about on stage – dancing, smiling and waving – as we find our seats. Rachel chats easily throughout the show and her words are projected on to a screen. At her request, we are also shown a live-feed of her watching the show. It’s a total delight: such joy and concentration. But also: boredom and distraction. Everything is captured and everything is allowed (rarely have I heard such a happy and giggly audience).

All the scenes have been devised with deep affection and attention to detail. The Kylie button prompts a strutting performance from a blond-wigged Stephen Collins but is also accompanied by projected images of Rachel at a live Kylie Minogue concert, her face etched in ecstasy. We see home movies of Rachel celebrating her birthday, as well as lovely snippets from her care home. Each scene is beautifully layered, giving full expression to all the different facets – silly and serious – that make up Rachel’s life.

In the “lockdown story” scene, Flo describes how she and Rachel were kept apart for months. They very nearly missed Rachel’s birthday and – having watched the birthday scene a number of times – we understand in a very powerful way how much this must have hurt. At the end of the show, Flo thanks us for our support. There’s another interruption from Rachel, who really is the most ruthless director: “Are you still talking?” Flo has just one final request. We all need to say: “Well done, Rachel.” Happily.

  • At the Pit, Barbican, London , until 26 November.

  • This article was updated on 21 November 2022. Kylie Minogue, not Britney Spears, is referenced in the show. This has been corrected.

