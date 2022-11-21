ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Third Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now we'll finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Will 'Go Hard' to Re-Sign Star; 8 Teams Pursuing SS

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly planning to "go hard" in their efforts to re-sign shortstop Carlos Correa despite plenty of competition on the free-agent market. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday there are at least eight MLB teams that have shown interest in Correa, who's entered free agency for the second straight year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees FA Had 'Very Productive' Meeting with Giants

Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge reportedly had a positive meeting with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Wednesday that Judge had multiple meetings with the Giants that went up to the ownership level, and Morosi characterized them as "very productive." Morosi noted that while he doesn't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Cubs Rumors: Michael Conforto, Christian Vazquez Being Considered in Free Agency

Outfielder Michael Conforto and catcher Christian Vázquez are reportedly among the Chicago Cubs' group of free-agent targets. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday the Cubs have been in contact with both players, and in the case of Conforto, he's seeking a two-year contract with an opt-out clause after 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Yankees Rumors: Andrew Benintendi, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto In Touch With NYY

As they continue to wait for Aaron Judge's free agency to play out, the New York Yankees are also looking for additional reinforcements in the outfield for next season. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in touch with representatives for multiple outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, Cody Bellinger and Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.
Bleacher Report

3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman

Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy