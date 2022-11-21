Read full article on original website
Ranking the Top 25 Third Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now we'll finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
MLB Rumors: Carlos Santana, Pirates Agree to 1-Year, $6.7M Contract in Free Agency
Needing to add some pop to their lineup, the Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping for a rebound season from Carlos Santana. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Santana has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pirates worth $6.7 million. Santana's deal for the 2023 season is bigger than any free-agent contract that...
Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Will 'Go Hard' to Re-Sign Star; 8 Teams Pursuing SS
The Minnesota Twins are reportedly planning to "go hard" in their efforts to re-sign shortstop Carlos Correa despite plenty of competition on the free-agent market. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday there are at least eight MLB teams that have shown interest in Correa, who's entered free agency for the second straight year.
Bryce Harper Had Tommy John Surgery; Could Rejoin Phillies as DH by All-Star Break
The Philadelphia Phillies may have the anchor back in their lineup by midseason. The team announced Wednesday that Bryce Harper could return to the lineup as the designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery, though it will take longer for him to be able to get back in the field for defense:
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees FA Had 'Very Productive' Meeting with Giants
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge reportedly had a positive meeting with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Wednesday that Judge had multiple meetings with the Giants that went up to the ownership level, and Morosi characterized them as "very productive." Morosi noted that while he doesn't...
MLB Rumors: Dodgers Free-Agent Cody Bellinger Interests Rockies on 1-Year Contract
Coming off four consecutive losing seasons, the Colorado Rockies are trying to find answers for a quick turnaround in 2023. Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies are interested in former National League MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year deal. Scott Boras, Bellinger's agent, told The Athletic's Ken...
Cubs Rumors: Michael Conforto, Christian Vazquez Being Considered in Free Agency
Outfielder Michael Conforto and catcher Christian Vázquez are reportedly among the Chicago Cubs' group of free-agent targets. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday the Cubs have been in contact with both players, and in the case of Conforto, he's seeking a two-year contract with an opt-out clause after 2023.
Yankees Rumors: Andrew Benintendi, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto In Touch With NYY
As they continue to wait for Aaron Judge's free agency to play out, the New York Yankees are also looking for additional reinforcements in the outfield for next season. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in touch with representatives for multiple outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, Cody Bellinger and Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman
Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
