Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE offers Black Friday adoption deal

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering a big Black Friday deal to help people adopt their next best friend. On Friday, adoption fees are just $9.99 for all animals over six months old. The shelter has taken in over 1,400 animals in the last 60 days and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Grinches strike at Oxford charity Christmas tree lot

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Grinches strike at a Christmas tree lot that benefits a local charity. Oxford police say at least ten trees were damaged at the Lion's Club lot uptown. They say it appears the trees were tackled. Tackling the trees bent the metal pegs attached to wooden beams that hold the trees up. Some tree trunks were splintered and will have to be cut shorter.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Gathering safely for Thanksgiving among a trifecta of health concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are gathering for Thanksgiving as rates of flu and RSV are high in the Tri-State. Doctors are sharing recommendations to keep your family healthy this holiday season. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang, Interim Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says the decision to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local stadium to host light show for the holidays

FLORENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Holiday lights are beginning to twinkle all over the Tri-State. One of the newest displays will be in the Florence Y'alls Stadium. "Deck the Y'alls Lightfest" is open to the public Friday through New Year's Day. In addition to a brightly lit up stadium, there is...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
Tribune-Review

Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire

The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
HARRISON, OH

