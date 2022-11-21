Read full article on original website
WKRC
Fall Feast feeds hundreds in need, provides medical screenings and coats this Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Fall Feast is at the Duke Energy Center on Thursday, and anyone looking for a free, warm Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend. The doors opened at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 2:00 p.m. Guests were lined up hours before doors opened, James Holloway was one of them.
WKRC
Don't want to cook? Dinner gone bad? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While families all over the country treasure gathering around the table and cramming kitchens for their annual Thanksgiving dinners, there are those who are more than happy to leave the cooking to others by dining out. There are dozens of retail stores closed for the holiday but...
WKRC
Kings Island's Winterfest opens, promises a magical experience for the family
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – Kings Island’s Winterfest returns with tons of activities for the whole family. This year’s layout boasts 11 winter wonderlands and five million lights that are sure to impress. Guests also have a chance to enjoy tasty treats, visit Santa Claus, decorate cookies with...
WKRC
NKY food pantry serving more families in need now than during pandemic peak
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - 2022 isn’t over yet and the Be Concerned Food Pantry in Covington has already served more families than it did in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. Be Concerned serves primarily families in Northern Kentucky. Typically, it serves between 800 and 1,000 families in...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers Black Friday adoption deal
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering a big Black Friday deal to help people adopt their next best friend. On Friday, adoption fees are just $9.99 for all animals over six months old. The shelter has taken in over 1,400 animals in the last 60 days and...
WKRC
College Hill barber to help those in need re-style their lives
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - It's funny how something as simple as a haircut can just put you in a better mood. A fresh cut or style provides a positive feeling for most people. It’s something College Hill barber Alex Banks gets to do every day. Moving forward, Banks...
WKRC
Christmas tree farm owner looks forward to holiday season despite family tragedy
MORROW, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a popular tree farm is sharing a message of gratitude this holiday. His family experienced a horrible tragedy, just ahead of the busy season, but that isn't stopping him from spreading joy. 13 years later, Bryan Keeton still loves talking about trees. "There's...
WKRC
Grinches strike at Oxford charity Christmas tree lot
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Grinches strike at a Christmas tree lot that benefits a local charity. Oxford police say at least ten trees were damaged at the Lion's Club lot uptown. They say it appears the trees were tackled. Tackling the trees bent the metal pegs attached to wooden beams that hold the trees up. Some tree trunks were splintered and will have to be cut shorter.
Fox 19
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Before you grab your reusable shopping bags, you should know that some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. announced they will be closed on turkey day. It’s not just grocery stores. Banks and schools will also be closed for the federal holiday.
WKRC
Gathering safely for Thanksgiving among a trifecta of health concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are gathering for Thanksgiving as rates of flu and RSV are high in the Tri-State. Doctors are sharing recommendations to keep your family healthy this holiday season. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang, Interim Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says the decision to...
WKRC
Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
WKRC
2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
WKRC
Local stadium to host light show for the holidays
FLORENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Holiday lights are beginning to twinkle all over the Tri-State. One of the newest displays will be in the Florence Y'alls Stadium. "Deck the Y'alls Lightfest" is open to the public Friday through New Year's Day. In addition to a brightly lit up stadium, there is...
WLWT 5
Major grocery retailers cutting cost to combat inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving is days away and many people still have shopping to do for their holiday feast. The price of almost everything has gone up and that unfortunately also includes groceries. They are higher than previous years, but some stores are helping with savings. This year's Thanksgiving items...
WKRC
More than two-thirds of Americans expected to shop on Black Friday and through the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- It is the busiest shopping day of the year and 166 million people are expected to shop this weekend. A lot of stores have had major deals all week leading up to Black Friday, and they will continue through the weekend. According to the National Retail Federation,...
WKRC
Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire
The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
