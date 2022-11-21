The U.S. Department of Transportation authorized Global Crossing Airlines Group to increase its fleet size to 11 aircraft from its previous authorization of eight aircraft. “This increased authorization will allow us to add four aircraft to our fleet over the next 60 days, including two A321 freighters, an A321 passenger aircraft and our first A319 aircraft. Subject to FAA approvals, we intend to add the A321 passenger aircraft to our certificate by end of November and the two freighters in December, followed by the A319 in January,” Ed Wegel, chairman and CEO of Global Crossing Airlines Group, said.

2 DAYS AGO