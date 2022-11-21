Read full article on original website
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Kapitus’ Fifth Securitization
Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Kapitus Asset Securitization II LLC, Series 2022-3. This transaction is the fifth securitization for Kapitus, formerly known as Strategic Funding Source. Kapitus will use the proceeds of the sale of the notes to purchase receivables, fund...
b1BANK Names Vascocu Chief Administrative Officer
Business First Bancshares and b1BANK hired Jerome “Jerry” Vascocu Jr. as chief administrative officer. Vascocu will be the first chief administrative officer for the bank. He brings more than 27 years of banking experience. “The b1 culture appeals to a growing number of highly talented individuals within the...
Ryder System Ranked in FreightWaves FreightTech 25 Awards
Ryder System ranked among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space at the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 Awards, which were announced during the F3: Future of Freight Festival. “To face such formidable competition in an awards program as reputable as the FreightTech 25 –...
US DOT Approves Increase to Global Crossing Airlines’ Fleet
The U.S. Department of Transportation authorized Global Crossing Airlines Group to increase its fleet size to 11 aircraft from its previous authorization of eight aircraft. “This increased authorization will allow us to add four aircraft to our fleet over the next 60 days, including two A321 freighters, an A321 passenger aircraft and our first A319 aircraft. Subject to FAA approvals, we intend to add the A321 passenger aircraft to our certificate by end of November and the two freighters in December, followed by the A319 in January,” Ed Wegel, chairman and CEO of Global Crossing Airlines Group, said.
October U.S. Trailer Orders Up 83% M/M, 171% Y/Y
According to the recent issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, October net U.S. trailer orders of 47,860 units were 83% higher compared to September, up 57% on a seasonally-adjusted basis and 171% above last year’s October level. “Discussions across the past month indicate...
