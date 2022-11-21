Read full article on original website
Daniel
4d ago
Kim Foxx scores again! They should just gather all the wreckage and just dump it in front of Lightfoots and Kim foxxs homes
Reply
4
John R. Graham
4d ago
Keep voting for the democrats, Lori Lightfoots inclusive society
Reply(6)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD
No one is in custody in connection with the incident.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
cwbchicago.com
Charges filed in South Loop crash that killed 1, injured 6, Chicago police say
Chicago — A Morgan Park man has been charged with reckless homicide for allegedly killing another driver while speeding through the South Loop on Sunday evening. Kendall Sprouts, 18, is due in bond court this afternoon. More details will emerge about the incident during his bail hearing. A Chicago...
Man dies after being found shot in the face on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face and abdomen Thursday night in Roseland. Police say around 9:18 p.m. a man was found laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 112th Street suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
cwbchicago.com
#50: Twice-convicted gun offender shot a random driver while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for selling nearly $3,500 worth of cocaine to an undercover cop shot a motorist who was driving to work near his home on November 3. Giovanni Montes, 24, is the 50th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring hopped into Chicago police car with a gun in his pocket, prosecutors say
Chicago — When Chicago police and state troopers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert on Wednesday evening, they were met with an unusual situation: A man wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet walked up to a squad car and got inside with a handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket.
fox32chicago.com
Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home
CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in a home in Roseland on the South Side. Reginald Davis, 60, was found on the floor inside a home in the 10900 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Girl, 11, located after reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say
A missing 11-year-old girl has been located Friday, according to Chicago police.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Near West Side, police say
CHICAGO -- A teen boy was hurt after being shot in the Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night, police said. The boy, 14, was standing in the 200 block of South Western Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The boy was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
71-year-old man found dead in street after apparent Brighton Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
A 42-year-old woman was killed in a separate hit-and-run crash Monday night. That suspect also remains at large.
Comments / 19