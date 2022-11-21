ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 19

Daniel
4d ago

Kim Foxx scores again! They should just gather all the wreckage and just dump it in front of Lightfoots and Kim foxxs homes

Reply
4
John R. Graham
4d ago

Keep voting for the democrats, Lori Lightfoots inclusive society

Reply(6)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in a home in Roseland on the South Side. Reginald Davis, 60, was found on the floor inside a home in the 10900 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy