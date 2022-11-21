ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moritt Hock & Hamroff Partners with Fordham University for NIL Matters

Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP partnered with Fordham University to advise it with name, image and likeness (NIL) matters for its student-athletes. Dan Lust of Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP heads the sports law practice group at the company. “We are thrilled to be working with Dan Lust and Moritt...
