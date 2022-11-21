Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Elon Musk halted payments to Twitter vendors: report
According to The New York Times, while Twitter vendors are waiting to receive their payments from the company, Elon Musk has issued new orders to stop paying vendors and contract services. This includes hundreds of thousands of dollars for employees’ travel bills before Musk could take over the company.
Android Headlines
Elon Musk details different 'Verified' labels coming to Twitter
Elon Musk has just detailed different ‘Verified’ labels that are coming to Twitter. It seems like we’ll get different ‘Verified’ checks aka labels for different accounts. Let’s see what’s new. Elon Musk has just detailed different “Verified” labels that are coming to Twitter...
Android Headlines
Elon Musk wants to encrypt Twitter DMs, add voice & video chat
According to a new report by The Verge, Elon Musk wants to encrypt Twitter DMs, and add voice and video chat to the platform. Now, the part about the encryption is not new, not at all. A report surfaced about a week ago, claiming that Twitter is working on end-to-end...
Android Headlines
Meta's oversight board told Instagram to reinstate drill music video
In January of this year, Meta removed a brief excerpt of the song Secrets Not Safe by Chinx (OS) at the request of London’s Metropolitan Police. But Meta’s Oversight Board has told Instagram to reinstate the video as there was insufficient evidence to support that decision. According to...
Android Headlines
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design confirmed by the company: video
OnePlus has just confirmed the design of its upcoming earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The company shared a teaser video via its OnePlus India Twitter handle, showing off the earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design gets confirmed by the company. If you take a look at the video...
Disney Exec and Bob Chapek Confidante Arthur Bochner Next to Exit
The shakeup inside the Walt Disney Co. continues, following the return of CEO Bob Iger less than a week ago. The next exec to exit is Arthur Bochner, Variety has confirmed via a source familiar with the exec. As first reported by Puck News, Bochner’s exit is probably not much of a surprise, given that he had been behind much of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s messaging as the leader’s speechwriter. Bochner had served as Chapek’s chief of staff until this past August, and more recently had been moved to a vice president of strategic communications position as Chapek faced mounting...
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip foldables to launch mid-December
OPPO is getting ready to launch two new foldable devices. Both the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip have been mentioned several times now, and it seems like they’ll launch in mid-December. The OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip may launch in mid-December. This information comes from...
Android Headlines
Full emoji reactions start rolling out to Google Messages
Some Google Messages app users already have access to full emoji reactions. It seems like Google started rolling out the feature, at least via the beta channel. What does that mean, exactly? Well, that means that you’ll no longer be limited to seven emoji reactions, which was the case thus far.
“These Had A Chokehold On Almost Every Millennial”: Adults Desperately Miss These Nostalgic Discontinued Foods (And I Forgot All About Some Of Them)
If you remember the "Oh I wonder, wonder what's in a Wonder Ball" jingle, apparently the answer was: a choking hazard.
People Are Revealing Their Absolute Favorite Asian Snacks, And I'm Bookmarking Them For My Next H Mart Run
"My ride-or-die, endgame snack. They come in a variety of flavors, but my faves are brown sugar milk tea and tiramisu!"
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get proper Android 13 rollout in the US
Samsung has begun a proper Android 13 rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US. The company first released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the latest foldables stateside a couple of weeks back. But the initial release only covered units that were running the Android 13 beta build. Samsung seeded a small OTA (over the air) update to those users to let them jump to the stable version. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users who didn’t participate in the beta program or were not eligible for it remained on Android 12. The Korean firm is finally updating them to the new Android version.
Android Headlines
Over 500 million people reportedly affected by WhatsApp data leak
Recent reports uncover a security threat as hackers claim to have access to WhatsApp user data from millions of users on Android and iOS as part of a new leak. The reports dig into a claim made by certain bad actors on a platform popular among hackers. A certain user of the platform came out a few days ago to sell alleged user data that leaked from WhatsApp.
Android Headlines
Mecool KM2 Plus: An affordable 4K TV box with great features
Mecool is here to show us how many features it can pack into a small and affordable package. This device was used for about two months before this review was written. There are plenty of streaming devices out on the market, and some of them stick out above the rest for their affordability. Mecool is one of the companies that makes devices like these. Android Headlines had the opportunity to review the company’s premium streaming box, the Mecool KM2 Plus. Should this be your next streaming device? Let’s find out.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped to feature industry's brightest display yet
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature the industry’s brightest display yet. According to a fresh rumor passed along on Twitter, the upcoming Galaxy flagship will boast a peak brightness of around 2,200 nits. That’s considerably higher than the 1,750 nits of peak brightness offered by the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra this year.
