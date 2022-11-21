Read full article on original website
21.7 Acres with 25,000 SF commercial/industrial building, and misc.
Smith Twp. – Mahoning Co. – No Zoning. Sells on location: 13515 Oyster Rd., Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Rt. 62 just east of Alliance and north on Oyster Rd. Corner of Alliance Salem Rd. & Oyster Rd. Watch for KIKO signs. See our website for complete details. www.kikoauctions.com.
Akron reveals list of 100 businesses getting cut of $1 million in grants: See the full list
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article on Nov. 21, 2022. The city of Akron has announced 100 different small businesses that will each be receiving a one-time grant worth $10,000 “to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Akron Urban League gets largest gift in agency’s history from MacKenzie Scott
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The giving from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to touch Northeast Ohio with a $2.4 million gift to the Akron Urban League, which is the largest donation it has ever received. “We are honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Akron Urban...
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel
Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
ONLINE ONLY: 11/29-12/6 at 7PM. Firearms, arrowheads, ammo, and misc.
Firearms – Arrowheads & Points – Safes – Ammo – Accessories. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO AUCTION GALLERY – 3201 PARKWAY ST., CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit, take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery.
Sheetz drops price of select gas to under $2 per gallon for Thanksgiving week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz lowered its prices for unleaded 88 fuel to under $2 per gallon for the week of Thanksgiving. The $1.99 per gallon of unleaded 88 fuel is approximately $1.58 cheaper than the average in Ohio, according to Sheetz and AAA. The discounted price to save drivers...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
Power restored at Mercy Hospital; EMS no longer diverted
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is no longer diverting EMS away from its emergency room after power was restored on Wednesday.
'Home' Coming: 3News' Danielle Wiggins takes us inside Center Stage Dance Studio, the Northfield business celebrating nearly 35 years in Summit County
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — 30-year-old Mitchel Federan’s dancing has kept him center stage since childhood. In 2003, at just 12 years old, Federan starred in the Broadway musical “The Boy from Oz” alongside actor Hugh Jackman -- yeah, we’re talking X-Men Wolverine Hugh Jackman. “I was...
Are there any good flea markets in Akron?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
List your "swear to never return again" places in Akron?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Free gas: Watch the moment 3News' Austin Love surprised Northeast Ohio drivers with $100 gift cards
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — We know it’s been a tough year financially, so we wanted to help out by giving some drivers in Northeast Ohio a very special surprise -- and it all happened on live TV. That’s why we sent 3News’ Austin Love to the True North...
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Akron?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
36 acre farm with large old 4 bedroom farm house. Bank barn with office, several sheds. Offered in 6 parcels and in combination.
Will sell the following real estate at absolute auction on location at 2508 and 2570 Millersburg Road, Wooster, Ohio. Located approximately ½ mile South of Wooster on State Route 83. REAL ESTATE TO SELL TO THE HIGH BIDDER AT 12:00 NOON. This could be the one. 36 acre farm...
