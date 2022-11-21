ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Farm and Dairy

21.7 Acres with 25,000 SF commercial/industrial building, and misc.

Smith Twp. – Mahoning Co. – No Zoning. Sells on location: 13515 Oyster Rd., Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Rt. 62 just east of Alliance and north on Oyster Rd. Corner of Alliance Salem Rd. & Oyster Rd. Watch for KIKO signs. See our website for complete details. www.kikoauctions.com.
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel

Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: 11/29-12/6 at 7PM. Firearms, arrowheads, ammo, and misc.

Firearms – Arrowheads & Points – Safes – Ammo – Accessories. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO AUCTION GALLERY – 3201 PARKWAY ST., CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit, take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any good flea markets in Akron?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AKRON, OH

