NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports

Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings

If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
NBC Sports

Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday

Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson looks like the latest Jets QB the Patriots have broken

The Bill Belichick graveyard of NFL quarterbacks may have added another New York Jets tombstone. Zach Wilson delivered another dreadful performance Sunday against the Patriots, completing just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the Jets' 10-3 loss to New England. Wilson's lack of accountability after that performance apparently frustrated some of his Jets teammates, and head coach Robert Saleh said it was no guarantee Wilson would start in Week 12.
NBC Sports

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter

The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports

Why Sirianni will never doubt Gannon

Nick Sirianni shouldn’t even have to defend Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles are 9-1, the defense is ranked No. 2 in the league and since Sirianni and Gannon got here last year, the Eagles’ defense is 5th-best in the NFL. The Eagles have held 13 of the last 15 teams they’ve faced to 17 or fewer points.
NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play

Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones had conversation with Odell Beckham on Thursday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t confirm that the team has a Dec. 5 set up with free agent receiver Odell Beckham. But Jones did allow that he had a conversation with Beckham by phone on Thursday as the Cowboys’ recruitment of Beckham continues. The Cowboys traded for Charles...
NBC Sports

What Aiyuk gifted 49ers cameraman after celebration mishap

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had something special for 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday. But this time, the delivery was a lot less painful. “We’re good,” Aiyuk told NBC Sports Bay Area after he presented Schebetta with the second...
NBC Sports

The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization

This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
NBC Sports

Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich

After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
NBC Sports

Ronnie Stanley out, Devin Duvernay questionable for Ravens

The Ravens are set to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup, but they will not have left tackle Ronnie Stanley on Sunday. Stanley injured his ankle during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he missed practice all three days this week, so it was not a great surprise to learn that he has been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Stanley missed most of the last two seasons with ankle issues and he was out the first four games of this season as well.
NBC Sports

Report: Eagles hire Marcus Brady as a consultant

After the Colts fired Frank Reich as their head coach earlier this month, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he will consult with his former boss whether or not the Eagles officially hire Reich in that capacity. There’s been no move to formalize that relationship, but another coach dispatched...
