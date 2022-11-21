Read full article on original website
Related
Top Android phones to consider buying: Pixel 5 included
If you are in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering which one to buy. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. But do not worry, we are here to help. In this blog post, we...
Save $250 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G for Black Friday
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G earlier this year, and it’s the company’s most premium phone yet. If you’ve been curious about this phone, then you’ll be glad to know that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently $250 off for Black Friday. You can see this deal along with others on Amazon.
HONOR Magic Vs foldable is official 66W charging, up to 12GB of RAM
HONOR has announced its new foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic Vs 5G. This handset got announced in China, but do note it’s coming to more markets. HONOR confirmed a while back, and reconfirmed it now, that it will be launching this smartphone in global markets. It will be coming to global markets in Q1 2023.
HONOR 80 Pro announced with 160MP camera, pill-shaped display camera hole
The HONOR Magic Vs is the company’s latest foldable smartphone, and it launched quite recently. Well, that wasn’t the only higher-end device that HONOR announced. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced, along with the HONOR 80 and HONOR 80 SE. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced in China,...
Samsung Galaxy A34 renders appear with a familiar design
Samsung is preparing to launch multiple new Galaxy A series budget and mid-range smartphones in the coming months, including the Galaxy A54, Galaxy A14, and Galaxy A34. Reputed leakster Steve H. McFly, aka @OnLeaks, has given us our first look at the former two over the past few weeks. Today, he is back with an identical set of high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video depicting the latter.
Galaxy A14 5G will launch in the US with Dimensity 700 processor
Samsung‘s upcoming budget 5G offering, the Galaxy A14 5G, is getting closer to its launch. The phone recently surfaced on benchmarking platform Geekbench, revealing a few key specs. The listing also confirmed that it will arrive in the US. The Galaxy A14 5G appeared on Geekbench with the model...
Huawei Mate 50 Pro review: extraordinary photos, even without Leica
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro doesn't care if it's day or night, it's going to take a great picture regardless. Huawei supplied us with a review unit of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Grab an entry-level gaming laptop, desktop or monitor for Black Friday
If you’re an entry-level gamer, or you know someone who is just getting into gaming, Amazon has a number of laptops, desktops and monitors on sale for Black Friday. We’ve highlighted five products below, but you can access a full list by clicking here. Spectre 24-inch curved monitor...
Save $140 on this 15.6-inch HP laptop for Black Friday
It’s Black Friday, so you can bet that there are a ton of deals out there on some great products. For example, HP is having a sale on its 15.6-inch laptop. You can get this computer for $140 off, which brings the price down from $619.99 to $479.99. This...
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is heavily discounted for Black Friday
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is another product that is heavily discounted for Black Friday. You can now grab a discount of up to 40%, depending on which variant you get. Even some protective cases for the devices are available, and are discounted by up to 50%. This discount is...
Get one of the best PS5 SSDs for 53% off during Black Friday
Black Friday sales are underway and if you’re hoping to find a good discount on SSDs for your PS5, then you’re in luck because the Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD is on sale right now. The 2TB model with the heatsink, which is the one you want, is currently 53% off its regular listed price. That’s 2TB of extra storage for tons of games on your PS5 at less than half the cost it would normally be. That’s a steal.
Android 13 rolls out to Galaxy Tab S7, F6 & more Samsung devices
Samsung keeps on pushing Android 13 to more of its Galaxy devices. It recently released the update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the Galaxy F62. The Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are also picking up the new Android version, complete with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
Save $200 on the Intel i7 Asus Zenbook S for Black Friday
If you’re looking for a part for laptop, then this is the time to look at the ASUS Zenbook s. This powerful ultra-slim laptop is currently $200 off on Amazon for Black Friday. This knocks the price down to $1,499.99. This is one of the more powerful laptops you...
Samsung's original Galaxy Z Flip gets Android 13 update
A few days back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the 5G version of its first-gen clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip. The big Android update is now rolling out to the 4G model as well. As of this writing, the original Galaxy Z Flip...
Save over $200 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE for Black Friday
Samsung brought a compelling and capable mid-range tablet to the market called the Galaxy Tab S7 Fe. If you’ve been on the fence about getting this tablet, then you’ll be happy to know that this is now over $200 off for Black Friday. This brings the price down to $449.99.
Treat yourself to a new monitor at these Black Friday prices
Among the many different things on sale for Black Friday is a host of PC monitor deals from brands like ASUS, Acer, AOC, Sceptre, Viewsonic and more. In fact there’s still time left to get a monitor before the prices go back up to their regular amounts. Whether you need a new PC monitor for gaming or not, the Black Friday prices on some of these are really good and worth a look.
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro drop to their all-time lowest price for Black Friday
Amazon is discounting the Galaxy Buds Pro right now for Black Friday. You can pick them up for $119, which is going to save you roughly $80 off of its regular price. And all three colors are on sale at this price. The Galaxy Buds Pro are the highest-end pair...
The 15.6" Galaxy Book 2 Pro is $500 off for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to get a new computer. That’s why Samsung has some pretty sweet deals to help you save some money. Now, during Black Friday, you can take up a 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro for $500 off. This brings the price down to $1,399.99 on Amazon.
