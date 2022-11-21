Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Additional details released about child found in suitcase in southern Indiana
A woman is facing additional charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Washington County in April.
wdrb.com
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
wdrb.com
FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wbiw.com
A Norman man fails to identify himself and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Norman man was arrested on Saturday morning after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle on 16th Street in the B&B Cars Inc. parking lot. The officers spoke to the driver who was later identified as 54-year-old Ralph Besic. He was told he was pulled over for not having a license plate displayed on his vehicle.
WLWT 5
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but...
wdrb.com
1 man dead after crash on Dixie Highway, near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. That's near Bruner Lane.
wbiw.com
A Mitchell man was arrested after a domestic fight with a physically disabled man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on charges of domestic battery on a physically disabled person and interfering with reporting a crime. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Elm Park Drive after a report of an unwanted male.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly pulling juvenile’s hair
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant after a domestic dispute on May 10, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit on May 10, 2022, at 6:32 p.m. Bedford Police officers were requested after a report of an offense against a female juvenile. The juvenile...
wdrb.com
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. restaurant
El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
wbiw.com
Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested on a battery charge after an argument allegedly turns physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury. According to a probable cause affidavit on October 13, 2022, a woman went to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report that at approximately 5 p.m. she was in the vicinity of H&R Block on 16th Street when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend 52-year-old Toby Box, of Bedford. The woman told police Box began harassing her and calling her names.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner IDs victims in two separate car accidents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released identities for two people who died in separate car accidents earlier this month. The first is the woman killed in a crash near Iroquois Park on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Haley Hines died on the scene after a crash on Nov....
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
wdrb.com
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
Local News Digital
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
