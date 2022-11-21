ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

A Norman man fails to identify himself and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Norman man was arrested on Saturday morning after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle on 16th Street in the B&B Cars Inc. parking lot. The officers spoke to the driver who was later identified as 54-year-old Ralph Besic. He was told he was pulled over for not having a license plate displayed on his vehicle.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after allegedly pulling juvenile’s hair

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant after a domestic dispute on May 10, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit on May 10, 2022, at 6:32 p.m. Bedford Police officers were requested after a report of an offense against a female juvenile. The juvenile...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested on a battery charge after an argument allegedly turns physical

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury. According to a probable cause affidavit on October 13, 2022, a woman went to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report that at approximately 5 p.m. she was in the vicinity of H&R Block on 16th Street when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend 52-year-old Toby Box, of Bedford. The woman told police Box began harassing her and calling her names.
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth

NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
AUSTIN, IN
wdrb.com

Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local News Digital

North Vernon police chase ends in arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
NORTH VERNON, IN

