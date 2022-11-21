ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

explore venango

Two Injured in Sandycreek Township Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to an area hospital following a collision in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Pittsburgh Road at its intersection with Debence Drive, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder.   Arriving on scene, […]
WHEELING, WV
PennLive.com

2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night

Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wbut.com

Christmas Ornaments Stolen From Grove City Display

Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help getting to the bottom of a theft straight out of the holiday classic The Grinch. According to Grove City Police, four or five gnome Christmas ornaments were stolen from a holiday display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments were last...
GROVE CITY, PA
Shore News Network

Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop

PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash on Parkway North cleared

UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Vandals Strike North Sewickley Light Display for Second Time

(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) For the second time in less than a week vandals have struck a popular Christmas display in North Sewickley Township. The North Sewickley Township Police Department reported on their Facebook Page that the vandals struck again around 8:00 PM...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
GLASSPORT, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man charged with macing couple in dispute over dog at Frazer pet shop

Frazer police arrested a man for allegedly pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, then spraying them with mace to get a dog away from them at a pet shop. James William Dezort III, 35, of the 500 block of Clyde Street in New Kensington was charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault and robbery along with eight other charges, including reckless endangerment, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

