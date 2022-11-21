Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Two Juveniles, One with a Firearm, Found in Stolen Car after Short Police Pursuit in Hopewell Twp.
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they identified a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had been stolen along Green Garden Road in Hopewell twp., Beaver County, and attempted to make a traffic stop on that vehicle at 11:52 AM Monday morning, November 21, 2022.
explore venango
Police Discover Identity of Suspect Accused of Stealing Over $700 in Items from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to investigate an incident of retail theft after discovering the identity of a suspect who reportedly stole $700 worth of items from Walmart in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township,...
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
explore venango
Two Injured in Sandycreek Township Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to an area hospital following a collision in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Pittsburgh Road at its intersection with Debence Drive, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police...
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder. Arriving on scene, […]
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
wbut.com
Christmas Ornaments Stolen From Grove City Display
Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help getting to the bottom of a theft straight out of the holiday classic The Grinch. According to Grove City Police, four or five gnome Christmas ornaments were stolen from a holiday display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments were last...
1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Rialto in Greensburg
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning at The Rialto Bar & Bistro in downtown Greensburg. The stabbing happened about 1:40 a.m. at the tavern at the intersection of West Otterman Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue, Greensburg police said. Police did not release further details...
Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop
PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash on Parkway North cleared
UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
beavercountyradio.com
Vandals Strike North Sewickley Light Display for Second Time
(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) For the second time in less than a week vandals have struck a popular Christmas display in North Sewickley Township. The North Sewickley Township Police Department reported on their Facebook Page that the vandals struck again around 8:00 PM...
Victim identified in fatal Sharon crash
A 63-year-old Sharon man has died following a crash Thursday morning on W. State Street.
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
wtae.com
Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash
GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
Man opens fire at Thanksgiving dinner, kills ex-wife: police
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
Man charged with macing couple in dispute over dog at Frazer pet shop
Frazer police arrested a man for allegedly pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, then spraying them with mace to get a dog away from them at a pet shop. James William Dezort III, 35, of the 500 block of Clyde Street in New Kensington was charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault and robbery along with eight other charges, including reckless endangerment, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
