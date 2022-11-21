ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

monitordaily.com

The Washington Trust Company Expands Commercial Lending Office in Connecticut

The Washington Trust Company, a financial service company, expanded its Connecticut presence with the opening of a commercial lending office adjacent to its Washington Trust Wealth Management office. The bank also added three new vice presidents to the New Haven commercial lending office to develop and maintain commercial banking relationships throughout Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE

