Moritt Hock & Hamroff Partners with Fordham University for NIL Matters
Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP partnered with Fordham University to advise it with name, image and likeness (NIL) matters for its student-athletes. Dan Lust of Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP heads the sports law practice group at the company. “We are thrilled to be working with Dan Lust and Moritt...
One80 Intermediaries Acquires instaCOVER to Further Expand
One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point-of-sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER offers a web-based platform designed to simplify the process...
Ryder System Ranked in FreightWaves FreightTech 25 Awards
Ryder System ranked among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space at the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 Awards, which were announced during the F3: Future of Freight Festival. “To face such formidable competition in an awards program as reputable as the FreightTech 25 –...
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Kapitus’ Fifth Securitization
Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Kapitus Asset Securitization II LLC, Series 2022-3. This transaction is the fifth securitization for Kapitus, formerly known as Strategic Funding Source. Kapitus will use the proceeds of the sale of the notes to purchase receivables, fund...
