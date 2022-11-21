DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-7) lost a heartbreaker in the final seconds on Thanksgiving, falling 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on Thanksgiving. It was a wild ride to the finish line, with the Lions tying things at 25-25 with 23 seconds left on the clock. But Josh Allen and the Bills marched downfield in a hurry, with a 36-yard laser to Stefon Diggs and pair of runs by the quarterback good enough for field-goal range.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO