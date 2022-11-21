Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions without both starting guards, 3 key defenders for Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will be without their starting offensive guards -- top four overall -- and key defenders Charles Harris (groin), Jeff Okudah (concussion protocol) and Josh Paschal (knee) on Thanksgiving. Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (concussion protocol) were also ruled out for the team’s game...
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills: 3 burning questions ahead of Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) are searching for their fourth straight win, with their toughest challenge of the season coming in the form of the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on Thanksgiving. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can Detroit’s defense keep those takeaways coming?...
Lions grades: Defense hangs with Josh Allen and Bills until crucial final minute
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-7) lost 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on Thanksgiving, surrendering a late field goal after hanging with one of the NFL’s elite teams. This post will run through MLive’s grades from Detroit’s loss on Thanksgiving:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff had another solid...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Malcolm Rodriguez gets love in return to meaty role
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez saw his most work since Week 8, emerging as the team’s highest-graded defender from their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Pro Football Focus had the sixth-round rookie with an elite 90-plus overall grade, with strong marks across the board. Rodriguez...
Video recap: Evaluating Lions’ 28-25 last-second loss to Bills on Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-7) lost a heartbreaker in the final seconds on Thanksgiving, falling 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on Thanksgiving. It was a wild ride to the finish line, with the Lions tying things at 25-25 with 23 seconds left on the clock. But Josh Allen and the Bills marched downfield in a hurry, with a 36-yard laser to Stefon Diggs and pair of runs by the quarterback good enough for field-goal range.
What’s being said after Lions lose 28-25 to Bills via late kick on Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- In the end, the Detroit Lions did what a handful of others have done against the Buffalo Bills: giving quarterback Josh Allen too much time. Detroit lost 28-25 to the Bills in Week 12 on Thanksgiving, with Tyler Bass nailing a go-ahead 45-yard kick in the final seconds.
