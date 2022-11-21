ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham announces his latest career venture

By Saman Javed
 4 days ago

Brooklyn Beckham is expanding his career portfolio with a new alcoholic drink brand, Wesake.

The 23-year-old amateur chef revealed his latest venture in a video shared to his Instagram , in which he announced that he was both a co-founder and partner in the business.

“Joining Wesake unites many of my different passions, including my fascination with Japan, cuisine, and my love for Sake,” Beckham said.

The video also gave his 14 million followers a glimpse of the production of the sake, which is made “in one of the oldest Sake breweries in Japan”, Beckham said.

News of the start-up has divided social media users, with some noting Beckham’s multiple career endeavours.

Beckham, who is the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham, launched his own Facebook Watch series, Cookin’ With Brooklyn , in December 2021.

The show received a mixed response from viewers, some of whom criticised Beckham’s culinary skills after he revealed he has not received any formal training and “just loves to cook”.

“I’m not a chef yet. This is the start of my food journey. I love making food for people that I love and that I enjoy hanging out with,” Beckham said at the time.

In an interview with Bustle , published last week, Beckham responded to some of the criticism aimed his way and said he hopes to live up to his father’s success.

“I’m not a professional chef at all,” Beckham said. “I’ve never said that. I never would say that. Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I’ve only been doing cooking for not even three years.”

“It’s OK to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet. You know what I mean?”

The series comes after Beckham also tried his hand at photography. In 2017, he published his own collection of photographs in a book titled What I See .

