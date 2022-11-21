ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man United footballer Mason Greenwood attends court as trial date for attempted rape charge set

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (21 November), charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old is also accused of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Greenwood was seen entering and leaving the court, wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and pleas to the charges were not entered.

A Trial date was set for November 27 2023, with the case expected to last 10 days.

