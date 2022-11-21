ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cornflour starts to vanish from supermarket shelves over low demand

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNyvs_0jIT0I1A00

Cornflour has started to disappear from supermarket shelves, leaving some customers up in arms.

UK supermarket giant Tesco revealed that the product had been “discontinued” due to diminishing demand.

The shortage was revealed after a disgruntled customer took to social media to complain about the absence of the starch.

A spokesman for Tesco responded by saying: “Cornflour has been discontinued because of low customer demand I'm afraid.”

This prompted outrage on the internet forum Mumsnet, with users saying that although they often did not buy the product more than once every six months, it was still an essential part of their food cupboard.

But after customers criticised Tesco, the supermarket giant clarified the situation, announcing that it had not completely discontinued cornflour and promised to attempt to improve availability across its more than 4,000 stores.

Cornflour is often used to thicken liquid-based foods such as gravies, soups, casseroles and custards. The fine texture of the gluten-free starch means it is less likely to form in lumps in comparison to ordinary flour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykwg9_0jIT0I1A00

Another appealing attribute is that cornflour is flavourless, so it won't taint the taste of your dishes.

The product is also a popular choice when looking to add crispiness to meat dishes such as fried chicken.

Cornflour is created by removing the skin and germ from the corn, before the starchy liquid is extracted and dried. It is then finely ground to make the cornflour shoppers pick up off the shelves.

Cornflour can also be used when baking sweet treats, such as shortbread. It helps give it a light texture and a “melt in the mouth” type quality.

Cornflour joins eggs as the latest food item to suffer shortages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeyIc_0jIT0I1A00

Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK. Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time.

Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues.

An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”.

A bird flu outbreak has also resulted in laying hens being culled, the British Free Range Egg Producers Association added.

Shoppers have posted images of empty shelves or notices about supply issues affecting egg stocks in stores.

A Sainsbury’s customer tweeted a picture of a sign apologising for “any inconvenience” caused by the availability of eggs in a store.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
Mashed

Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads

According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
BBC

People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms

People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
Delish

McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy