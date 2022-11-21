ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

FOX Sports

Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Jackson, streaking Ravens provide test for Jags' retooled D

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville used its bye week to retool its shaky defense. The Jaguars simplified schemes and hinted at relying on “more games and stunts” to spark a listless pass rush. The changes will be put to the test Sunday when Jacksonville (3-7) hosts one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

UCLA looks to bounce back in season finale at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA's dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California. Now the Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California (4-7, 2-6).
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

Kiffin plans to return; No. 20 Ole Miss falls to Bulldogs

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach admitted the Egg Bowl series with Ole Miss ranks among the nation’s elite rivalries in unpredictability. “Both sides let the other think they’d won it,” Leach said. “It was erratic on both sides. Just about the time you think it couldn’t get any crazier, it did.”
OXFORD, MS
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas

Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera tried to keep from getting too excited about his Washington Commanders getting on enough of a roll to move into the mix for a playoff spot. He couldn't contain himself over how he felt about playing host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a meaningful post-Thanksgiving game.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?

The New York Jets can say what they want about benching quarterback Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh can say that Wilson's career isn't over in New York. And Saleh can point to Geno Smith's resurgence as an example of the twists and turns that a career can take. But I'm...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller's injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

The Game: Ohio State, Michigan to square off in the biggest matchup of the season (feat. Geoff Schwartz) | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest game of the college football season between #3 Michigan and #2 Ohio State. RJ and Geoff discuss the health status of Blake Corum, and how his injury will affect the outcome of the game. They also discuss what happened during last year’s matchup and how both teams will try and play on Saturday before giving their predictions.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

NFL, College football odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Packers-Eagles best bets

I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Sports

Michigan vs. Ohio State: The top 14 NFL Draft prospects in The Game

It is called The Game for a reason. Ohio State vs. Michigan is — at least in my opinion — the very best, most passionate rivalry in sports. So, while we’ve highlighted the best prospects in the top college football games all season long, this week we’re focusing strictly on Columbus, Ohio, where the No. 2 Buckeyes will play host to the No. 3 Wolverines (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
COLUMBUS, OH

