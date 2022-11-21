Read full article on original website
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
What makes the Ohio State Buckeyes so good? Joel Klatt breaks down the film | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the film on what makes the Ohio State Buckeyes so good on both offense and defense. CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison carry the offense by doing the little things correctly.
Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun...
Jackson, streaking Ravens provide test for Jags' retooled D
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville used its bye week to retool its shaky defense. The Jaguars simplified schemes and hinted at relying on “more games and stunts” to spark a listless pass rush. The changes will be put to the test Sunday when Jacksonville (3-7) hosts one...
UCLA looks to bounce back in season finale at Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA's dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California. Now the Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California (4-7, 2-6).
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Kiffin plans to return; No. 20 Ole Miss falls to Bulldogs
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach admitted the Egg Bowl series with Ole Miss ranks among the nation’s elite rivalries in unpredictability. “Both sides let the other think they’d won it,” Leach said. “It was erratic on both sides. Just about the time you think it couldn’t get any crazier, it did.”
Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas
Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera tried to keep from getting too excited about his Washington Commanders getting on enough of a roll to move into the mix for a playoff spot. He couldn't contain himself over how he felt about playing host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a meaningful post-Thanksgiving game.
LSU Tigers ranked above the USC Trojans in the latest CFP rankings | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt responds to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings and explains why the committee is a failed experiment. Klatt doesn't understand why the LSU Tigers are ranked above the USC Trojans in the latest rankings.
Michigan's Minters: Father-son combo drives Wolverines' stingy defense
"The following information deals with the one thing that makes or breaks a football team — a philosophy. This is the most important information that you will receive from us as a staff. You must read and understand this philosophy. Only those committed to this philosophy will play." —...
Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders
SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.
Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?
The New York Jets can say what they want about benching quarterback Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh can say that Wilson's career isn't over in New York. And Saleh can point to Geno Smith's resurgence as an example of the twists and turns that a career can take. But I'm...
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller's injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the...
The Game: Ohio State, Michigan to square off in the biggest matchup of the season (feat. Geoff Schwartz) | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest game of the college football season between #3 Michigan and #2 Ohio State. RJ and Geoff discuss the health status of Blake Corum, and how his injury will affect the outcome of the game. They also discuss what happened during last year’s matchup and how both teams will try and play on Saturday before giving their predictions.
NFL, College football odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Packers-Eagles best bets
I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Michigan vs. Ohio State: The top 14 NFL Draft prospects in The Game
It is called The Game for a reason. Ohio State vs. Michigan is — at least in my opinion — the very best, most passionate rivalry in sports. So, while we’ve highlighted the best prospects in the top college football games all season long, this week we’re focusing strictly on Columbus, Ohio, where the No. 2 Buckeyes will play host to the No. 3 Wolverines (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
