ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Where U.S.-China Competition Leaves Climate Change

By Michael Schuman
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtBqM_0jISzVbo00
Alex Brandon / AP

The latest round of international negotiations on climate change, which concluded on Sunday, achieved a significant breakthrough by creating a fund to compensate poor countries for damage caused by global warming. But the two weeks of intense haggling at COP27, this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, may focus the attention of the climate-activist community on the United States and China more than ever. The summit left unresolved some of the thorniest issues, including how exactly the new fund will work, and many experts believe that the progress necessary to repair a warming world will be extremely difficult, and perhaps impossible, without close collaboration between these two great powers.

Lately, that cooperation has fallen victim to souring U.S.-China relations. Beijing suspended bilateral dialogue with Washington on climate in August, and talks were not resumed until midway through COP27 in a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last week.

Some fears may now be soothed. But the episode confirms the precariousness of the U.S.-China relationship—and, even more, the dangers of relying on continued goodwill between the two countries to solve global problems. In the past, breakthroughs in cooperation of the world’s two largest economies (and greenhouse-gas emitters) have invigorated international efforts to tackle the climate challenge. A pact to reduce emissions that the pair reached in 2014 paved the way for the historic Paris Agreement a year later. Without renewed impetus, some experts worry, the UN-backed process could drift and founder.

Read: Who’s really at the wheel of Tesla in China?

“This is a new challenge that we need to deal with,” Li Shuo, a senior global-policy adviser for Greenpeace in Beijing, told me: “How do we adjust to the fact that the two biggest powers in the world will, like it or not, compete or even confront each other … but at the same time, there are issues that require their alignment, or at least their engagement … For a long time, we didn’t have to deal with this dichotomy.”

After watching the events at COP27, “I believe even more firmly that U.S.-China engagement is key for climate progress,” Li added. “Without that, the multilateral process will be paralyzed.”

The conundrum is also a huge test for U.S. foreign policy and strikes directly at its greatest contradiction: Washington must protect U.S. national interests from an adversarial China and yet collaborate with Beijing on matters of crucial importance to the country and the world. Much depends on the attitude in Beijing. China’s leaders find themselves in the same fix—compelled to push back against American global power even as they remain dependent on that power to achieve their own national goals. In that sense, tackling the climate crisis will be a test of China’s new role in the world, and what its leaders wish that role to be.

President Joe Biden has tried to insulate climate from issues of greater contention in the U.S.-China relationship, such as human rights, technology, and Taiwan. And he’s had some success. A year ago, Washington and Beijing surprised the climate-activist community by presenting a joint pledge to accelerate their efforts on climate, giving the previous UN summit—held in Glasgow, Scotland—a major boost.

Recently, though, China’s leaders have tied their continued collaboration on climate more tightly to concessions from Washington on other sensitive issues, most of all on Taiwan. Beijing called off high-level climate talks with Washington in August in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, which the Communist government believed undermined the idea of “one China.” (Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China.) The U.S. government “is very selective,” Yang Fuqiang, a senior adviser at the Institute of Energy at China’s Peking University, told me. “You think, ‘On this issue I would like to work with you, but on that issue I don’t like to work with you.’ The Chinese government says, ‘If you have this kind of attitude, forget it’ … We think we have to work together in an integrated, friendly approach.”

Some climate advocates in Washington have worried for some time that the planet would be sacrificed to superpower competition. Bernie Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont, had climate change in mind when he warned last year that it was “distressing and dangerous” that a “consensus is emerging in Washington that views the U.S.-Chinese relationship as a zero-sum economic and military struggle.” This, he foresaw, would “create a political environment in which the cooperation that the world desperately needs will be increasingly difficult.” John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy on climate, has persistently stressed the importance of China to U.S. climate policy. Climate “is the one area that should not be subject to interruption because of other issues that do affect us,” he said in the aftermath of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

This perspective reflects a questionable assumption: that China’s policies are mainly a response to U.S. policies. Yet on many, perhaps most, issues, Chinese leaders have their own agenda, grounded in domestic priorities and strategic calculations, which are largely distinct from its relations with Washington. Climate could well be one of them. “I’m not sure that the Chinese themselves think they need to cooperate with the U.S. to manage climate risk,” Erin Sikorsky, the director of the Center for Climate and Security at the Council on Strategic Risks, told me. “I don’t think that when it comes to climate policy, the U.S. position is really going to drive Chinese behavior.”

Beijing has set a domestic target for the country to attain carbon neutrality before 2060, and there are good reasons to believe the leadership takes meeting this goal very seriously. Self-interest is at work. China has an atrocious urban air-pollution problem, which, though improved in recent years, could benefit from reduced use of fossil fuels. Economically, Beijing has long seen new green technologies as a pillar of China’s future, and the government has actively supported the development of solar panels, electric vehicles, and other eco-friendly sectors.

Employing such technologies at home also eases China’s heavy dependence on imported oil, helping President Xi attain his goal of eliminating the country’s vulnerabilities to the outside world through his vaunted aim of achieving greater “self-sufficiency.” And the Chinese have already suffered badly from the effects of a warming environment: An epic drought this year dried up rivers and strained the economy of southwestern China. Beijing thus has a strong interest in minimizing the damage to a densely populated, resource-strained nation.

“I don’t think there is any question that China’s domestic climate policy is robust and is going to continue,” Deborah Seligsohn, an expert on China’s environmental policy at Villanova University, told me. Chinese leaders “are people with a long view. They want to be in power for a long time, they want to have a prosperous and successful country for a long time, so they are very aware of the threat that climate change brings.”

Internationally, Beijing’s commitment is a bit murkier. China has already played a significant part in advancing international climate negotiations, and the Communist Party would have a seemingly self-evident interest in taking a lead. With U.S. policy subject to unpredictable changes of administration, climate could be an easy way for Beijing to expand its global influence and “soft power” at America’s expense. China’s leadership has already won global kudos for such promises as Xi’s 2021 pledge to stop building coal-fired power plants outside China.

Traditionally, though, China’s leaders tend to be uncomfortable with international entanglements that tie their hands at home, and this discomfort may extend to climate. Joanna Lewis, the director of the science, technology, and international-affairs program at Georgetown University, describes China as a “reluctant leader on climate change.” As the world’s largest emitter, she told me, China doesn’t “really want to be in the global spotlight when it comes to greenhouse-gas mitigation.”

Indeed, China’s record on global climate commitments is mixed. At last year’s COP26 meeting, Beijing signed on to a pledge to halt and reverse deforestation but passed on another to reduce methane releases, and worked with India to water down a clause on eliminating emissions from coal for power generation in the final pact. Although China has often championed the interests of poor nations on climate issues, it has also dodged pressure to compensate them for damage done by the impact of rising temperatures.

Li, of Greenpeace, pointed out that Xi may have downgraded China’s global role. In Xi’s report to the 19th Communist Party Congress, in 2017, he said that China was “taking a driving seat in international cooperation to respond to climate change,” making the country a “torchbearer in the global endeavor for ecological civilization.” But last month, at the 20th Congress, he said that China would merely “get actively involved” in global climate efforts.

“There has been a lack of initiative” from China, Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, told me. “There is clearly this ambition for having a more multipolar approach, building a multipolar world order for China to take more of a role in designing and setting the rules in the international order—for which climate is a great opportunity. But somehow, it feels [as though] the initiative to really come up with … new arrangements, new coalitions under the climate umbrella, hasn’t really been there.”

The likely outcome of all of this is that Beijing will pursue its own policy and priorities on climate. In many respects, that course will lead in the right direction—toward reducing emissions at home, where a great part of the fight with a changing climate will be won or lost. That route may also compel Beijing to maintain a dialogue on climate with Washington, even if relations turn even rockier. Perhaps the UN process can act as a platform to keep the two sides engaged. But counting on that would be foolhardy.

Washington may need a new climate strategy that is less focused on cooperation with China. Scott Moore, the director of China programs at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of China’s Next Act: How Sustainability and Technology Are Reshaping China’s Rise and the World’s Future, recommends that Washington “stop emphasizing bilateral cooperation and start emphasizing multilateral approaches, which is something the U.S. frankly has never been great at when it comes to China and the climate issue.” He told me that the concept of a Group of Two, or G2, “actually had a lot of resonance in Washington … the idea that these two big powerful countries could come together and make big things happen. But the reality is that you need [the approach] to be multilateral.”

The world may need to move on as well. Obviously, we’d all be better off if the U.S. and China were able to set aside their differences and resolve global problems. But just because the two countries share a common interest on climate, and have every reason to cooperate on it, doesn’t mean they will. That’s true also of other important international issues, such as nonproliferation, global health, and poverty alleviation. In a supposedly multipolar world order, voices beyond Washington and Beijing may need to fill this vacuum, rallying those willing to lead and pressuring the recalcitrant. This may not be the world we want, but it’s the world we’ve got.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A New Theory of American Power

A national mood disorder afflicts America, causing wild swings between mania and despair, superhuman exertion and bruised withdrawal. We overdo our foreign crusades, and then we overdo our retrenchments, never pausing in between, where an ordinary country would try to reach a fine balance. American exceptionalism has two faces, equally transfixed with a sense of specialness—one radiant with the nation’s unique beneficence, the other sunk in its unrivaled malignity. These extremes, confounding friends as well as enemies, are unrealistic and unsustainable.
The Atlantic

The World Could Be Entering a New Era of Climate War

Back in 2015, when I started covering climate change, climate war meant one thing. At the time, if someone said that climate change posed a threat to the world order, you would assume they were talking about the direct impacts of warming, or its second-order consequences. Analysts and scholars worried over scenarios in which unprecedented droughts or city-destroying floods would prompt mass migrations, destabilizing the rich world or giving rise to far-right nationalism. Or they worried that a global famine could send food prices surging, triggering old-fashioned resource wars. Or they fretted over social science showing that weather fluctuations could lead to revolutions and civil wars.
The Atlantic

The Other Climate-Change Art Protest

“What is worth more: art or life?” That was the provocative question that the demonstrator Phoebe Plummer asked onlookers at London’s National Gallery last month. Seconds before, Plummer—along with another activist—had splattered tomato soup across Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, superglued one hand to the wall, and kneeled in front of the painting, facing museumgoers in a shirt emblazoned with JUST STOP OIL. In the subsequent weeks, more climate activists defaced other famous works of art at museums across Europe in stunty attempts to draw attention to the climate crisis. “A lot of people, when they saw us, had feelings of shock or horror or outrage,” Plummer told NPR. “Where is that emotional response when it’s our planet and our people that are being destroyed?”
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

Trump’s Terrifically Stupid Return to Twitter

Like the monster miraculously resuscitated to terrorize the heroes in a horror-movie sequel, Donald Trump is back. No, I’m not talking about his November 15 announcement of his third campaign for president of the United States. Instead I have in mind something far more important: Twitter. On the evening...
The Atlantic

Another Flop From GOP Productions

In 2006 and 2018, Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on the way to winning the presidency two years later. In 1994 and 2010, Republicans won control of the U.S. House of Representatives. They then lost the presidency two years later. The difference? Discipline. The leader of...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Atlantic

How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

On Tuesday, a missile landed in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. Two people were killed in the blast. Their deaths were a direct consequence of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though in the fog of war it was not immediately clear which side was to blame. Initial theories held that the missile had been fired by Russia at Ukraine and gone astray, though later U.S. intelligence suggested that it had instead been part of an interceptor fired by Ukraine at a Russian missile. Consensus has formed around the latter idea.
The Atlantic

What You Learn From Eating Alone

“No food is sadder than personal pizza” is something I once read and promptly disagreed with. There are hundreds of objectively sadder foods. An unsold pie in a deli case, for example, is a celebratory food that should be shared at a bustling table but is now wasting away in isolation. There is the sadness of an unattended lemonade stand or of free samples when no one takes any. An untouched tray full of mini quiches offered by a cheerful employee beckoning “Would you like to try some quiche today?” to uninterested shoppers is so much sadder than a personal pizza.
The Atlantic

The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine

American military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably effective, especially in comparison with the long, ill-fated U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. A recent statement by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helps explain why. “Ukrainians are not asking for anyone to fight for them,” Milley said. “They don’t want American soldiers, or British, or German, or French, or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves.” The Ukrainians want only the means to defend themselves against Russian invaders, he said, adding that the United States would provide support “for as long as it takes.” By providing advanced weaponry and reliable intelligence, the United States and its allies have allowed Ukraine to inflict large losses on Russian armed forces and roll back earlier Russian territorial gains.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

What Were Elon Musk’s Lenders Thinking?

When, earlier this year, Elon Musk went looking for financing for his bid to take over Twitter, he had little trouble finding institutions willing to give him the money he needed. Morgan Stanley took the lead and organized a syndicate of banks—including Bank of America and Barclays—that committed to lending Musk $13 billion. The whole thing took less than a week. Although Musk tried to back out of his deal to buy Twitter, he finally went through with it at the end of October, and the banks gave him the money—which is now debt on Twitter’s balance sheet.
Petoskey News Review

Kendall Stanley: Enough already

I’ve got Donald J. Trump fatigue and it’s barely two weeks into his third run for the presidency. Apparently some in his own party are feeling the same way. While many of Trump’s acolytes welcomed the news that he was running again for president, many others dodged reporters when asked what they thought about the news. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
The Atlantic

Why Saudi Arabia Is So Quiet About Iran’s Protests

Expressions of support for Iranian protesters have been pouring in from around the world—from leaders such as President Joe Biden, the former first lady Michelle Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern—as the protests, well into their second month, remain defiant and have even gained in intensity. But aside from some media coverage, those nations closest to Iran, its Gulf neighbors, have remained conspicuously silent. Most striking of all is the lack of any official response from Saudi Arabia—which one would expect to be cheering along the popular revolt against a regime that Riyadh considers its archenemy.
The Atlantic

The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame

For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
The Atlantic

Glass Onion Understands the Absurdity of Extreme Wealth

Glass Onion begins with a puzzle—or rather, a series of puzzles. Each of the new characters in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel receives an intricate box packed with gears and motors that crank out riddles and codes. Once they’re deciphered, the package unveils an invitation to a weekend getaway on a remote island owned by a wealthy acquaintance. It’s a classic murder-mystery setup. But the true pleasure comes not from the cleverness of the puzzles, but from the recipients’ split-screened reactions, which efficiently reveal their personalities and gripes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Atlantic

The Era of ‘Stay and Fight’ Twitter Is Here

Over the weekend, Elon Musk welcomed Donald Trump back to Twitter. Or rather, he tried to lure him back after lifting a 22-month suspension. Trump, who was banned for encouraging insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol and violating a content policy against inciting violence, has not actually tweeted anything yet. Musk would like him to, and so began posting some you know you want to memes, one using an image from the cartoon-for-adults Family Guy (which Donald Trump Jr. thought was “funny!” but Musk deleted it for some reason) and another depicting—no kidding—a monk (Donald Trump) praying to his heavenly father to lead him not into temptation, while closing his eyes and trying to ignore a young woman who is kneeling on a bed with her skirt up (Twitter).
The Atlantic

Antony Blinken on the Diplomatic Niceties of the Beautiful Game

This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is perhaps the highest-ranking soccer fan in the United States government since Henry Kissinger. Last night, I spoke with him as he was flying to Qatar. Of course, he had many important meetings on his agenda. But he was also planning on attending the United States’ opening match in the World Cup, against Wales. I asked Blinken about the diplomatic value of soccer, his own relationship with the sport, and Qatar’s troubling treatment of migrant laborers.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

The Crime Spike Is No Mystery

In the more than two years since gun violence suddenly began to rise in cities all across the country, researchers have been asked repeatedly to explain what caused the rapid increase and what can be done to reverse it. The urgency behind the question is warranted: Gun homicides rose by 34 percent from 2019 to 2020, and then rose again in 2021. In Chicago alone, over 250 more people were murdered in 2020 than in 2019, and that heightened level of violence continued into 2021. Murders are down slightly this year in Chicago and many other cities, but young lives continue to be lost to gun violence at a much higher rate than just a few years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Atlantic

Twitter’s Slow and Painful End

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, the suggestion that he might run the platform into the ground was, for many, including me, a shorthand. Many supposed that Musk would roll back key moderation policies or reinstate some banned accounts, or that his ownership would be some kind of anti-woke Bat-Signal, flooding the platform with people who are attracted to social media for its capacity to alienate people.
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy