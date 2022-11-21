Read full article on original website
Michele Jolin and Lisa Morrison Butler: ‘Boring’ won in the midterms. That’s good news for better government.
As he stumped for reelection in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee-Advisory
Eds: The Tennessee editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Thursday, Dec. 1. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 16, 2022. Quality contenders are in short supply, and too many Minnesota elections are one-horse races. Increasingly, Minnesota voters are encountering ballots with too-few options. They’re used to seeing only one candidate in judicial races. Still, there’s a bigger problem with a lack of quality competition — or no competition at all — in a growing number of local contests.
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. November 21, 2022. Editorial: Democrats’ state House win significant. The surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking. Democrats won 102 seats in the 203-member House in the Nov. 8 election and...
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. November 20, 2022. Kathy Hochul promised transparency. Why are her agencies stonewalling or slow-rolling auditors and the public?. Gov. Kathy Hochul should know better than most people about the need for openness in government. It was her predecessor’s secretive ways that helped destroy his political career.
Kentucky doctor, senator named Tennessee health commissioner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kentucky doctor and state senator has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, officials said. Ralph Alvarado, who is chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services and has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015, will step into the role on Jan. 16, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday in a statement.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 22, 2022. Here’s America in a snapshot: The nation is still recovering from a global calamity and the political times are contentious with debates over isolation and immigration restrictions. The possibility of a railway strike concerns the nation, while on the other side of the world, the specter of Russia grows ominous …
New Mexico's top finance official to retire
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Deborah Romero, the head of New Mexico’s Department of Finance and Administration, will retire in December, marking the end of a career in state government that has spanned nearly 50 years. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Romero's upcoming retirement on Tuesday.
Man pleads guilty to charge he threatened Moms Demand Action
BOSTON (AP) — A 31-year-old Army veteran has pleaded guilty to charges that he made violent threats against an organization that supports stronger firearm laws. Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Wednesday that Drummond Neil Smithson made the threat in a letter he mailed to the Department of Veterans Affairs in July 2020.
