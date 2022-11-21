From November 10 to December 17, 2022, New York gallery David Zwirner presents The Outlands, a selection of photographs by William Eggleston, most of which have never been on public view. Taken between 1970 and 1973, the images are notable for their ordinary subjects that highlight the complexity and beauty of the everyday. Cars, classic American diners, drive-through signs, utility poles, power lines, and old gas stations are found in Eggleston’s work, which immerses the viewer in a seemingly mundane yet fascinating world.

