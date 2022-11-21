Read full article on original website
Michele Jolin and Lisa Morrison Butler: ‘Boring’ won in the midterms. That’s good news for better government.
As he stumped for reelection in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 16, 2022. Quality contenders are in short supply, and too many Minnesota elections are one-horse races. Increasingly, Minnesota voters are encountering ballots with too-few options. They’re used to seeing only one candidate in judicial races. Still, there’s a bigger problem with a lack of quality competition — or no competition at all — in a growing number of local contests.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 22, 2022. Here’s America in a snapshot: The nation is still recovering from a global calamity and the political times are contentious with debates over isolation and immigration restrictions. The possibility of a railway strike concerns the nation, while on the other side of the world, the specter of Russia grows ominous …
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. November 21, 2022. Editorial: Democrats’ state House win significant. The surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking. Democrats won 102 seats in the 203-member House in the Nov. 8 election and...
Kentucky doctor, senator named Tennessee health commissioner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kentucky doctor and state senator has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, officials said. Ralph Alvarado, who is chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services and has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015, will step into the role on Jan. 16, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday in a statement.
Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for new speaker term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have nominated Speaker Cameron Sexton to serve a third term in the chamber’s top leadership position. A news release from the House Republican Caucus says leadership elections took place Tuesday at Paris State Landing Park. Republican House members also voted to...
Man pleads guilty to charge he threatened Moms Demand Action
BOSTON (AP) — A 31-year-old Army veteran has pleaded guilty to charges that he made violent threats against an organization that supports stronger firearm laws. Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Wednesday that Drummond Neil Smithson made the threat in a letter he mailed to the Department of Veterans Affairs in July 2020.
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
