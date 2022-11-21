Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
An Iowa county attorney in national group, working on truancy, juvenile programs
(Radio Iowa) – Carroll County Attorney John Werden is urging congress to approve spending on youth programs designed to support at-risk kids and, hopefully, keep them out of the criminal justice system when they’re adults. Werden is on the executive board of a non-partisan group representing sheriffs, chiefs of police and prosecutors from all 50 states. “We work for legislation in Washington that we believe, long term, reduces or prevents crime,” Werden says.
kjan.com
Shenandoah commercial bldg. structure fire – streets closed for fire op’s
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Firefighters were on the scene this (Wednesday) morning of a structure fire in a commercial building in the 200 block of S. Maple Street. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:37-p.m., Tuesday. Upon arrival a large single story brick building had heavy smoke showing. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly push back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls. Officials say crews were expected to be on scene and for much of the day.
kjan.com
Cass Health Providers See Increase in Influenza Cases
ATLANTIC, IOWA – Cass Health officials are informing the public today that there has been a notable increase of influenza cases. According to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Elaine Berry, “Over the last three to four days, we have seen a substantial number of patients with upper respiratory illnesses and confirmed cases of influenza.”
Comments / 0