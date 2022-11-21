ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre .

TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed in July 2021 that people who have purchased the medium-sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.

In the viral clip, which has been viewed 13 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.

Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small).

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The customer orders the junior bag for $7.35 because the medium bucket is “too much”. But, upon receiving the bag of popcorn, they change their mind and ask to get the medium size.


@thatcoolguy.25597

If you’re at the movies just get a small or large no in between💀 #workingatthemovies #movies #comedy #funny #fyp #foryou

Demonstrating why the sizes are a scam, the concessions worker empties the small bag of popcorn into the medium bucket, filling it to the top and charging $8.44 – an extra $1.09 – for the same amount of food.

Despite their different packaging and pricing, a small bag of popcorn appears to contain the same amount of popcorn as a medium bucket.

The clip has been viewed by millions of cinema-goers who were astounded by the popcorn scam which “should be illegal”.

One person commented: “Feel like this should be illegal. If I’m paying for a bigger size, I should be getting a bigger size.”

Another wrote: “Medium is always a scam.”

The TikTok ends with the customer asking to get the small bag again after seeing the scam for themselves and realising they were paying more for the same product.

It would now appear that the man behind the video no longer works at the cinema has he recently uploaded a video looking back at how viral the video has gone since it was first shared.

@thatcoolguy.25597

I never expected that to blow up but i hope youre not getting medium popcorn 😩 #greenscreenvideo #comedy #fyp #xbyzca #funny #movie #movietheateremployee

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

TikToker goes viral after showing dad's attempt to get her Taylor Swift tickets

Don't worry if you didn't get Taylor Swift tickets, because one dad has the perfect solution. Like many Swift fans, TikTok user chickenwangkween was hoping to score tickets to the highly anticipated Eras Tour but was unable due to issues with Ticketmaster. For the first time in five years, Swift announced she would be touring the US and playing music from several of her albums including her most recent one, Midnights. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut millions of fans were out of luck after a presale fiasco with Ticketmaster caused people to wait in long queues, pay...
Indy100

TikTok chef shares viral potato-peeling hack to save time on Thanksgiving

Many people in the US are gearing up for Thanksgiving (24 November), the day to give thanks to loved ones, the meals that are prepared, and much more.As roasted turkeys, savoury mashed potato casseroles, and other deliciously mouthwatering dishes get added to the menu, it's easy to feel that there is not enough time in the world to get everything finished in time.But fret not! One chef on TikTok decided to share a viral hack for peeling potatoes that can save you a bit of extra time.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterChef Nicole Jacques took to her platform...
Indy100

Woman hits back after being criticised for making a TikTok dance video about her husband's 'murder'

A woman has been criticised after telling the heartbreaking story of how her husband was murdered while dancing as part of a TikTok trend.TikTok and dancing go hand-in-hand but one of the popular trends on the video-sharing platform is to post a "storytime" where the person recalls what happened by either narrating or typing out the events in on-screen text.At the same time, the person bops to their own choreography while the story is being told, usually to a viral song.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThat's exactly what Jess (@thesingingwidow) did when she explained how her first husband...
Indy100

Woman hits back after being criticised for wearing white to a wedding

An Australian body positivity activist has hit back at trolls who slammed her for wearing white to a wedding.Lacey-Jade Christie turned to TikTok (@laceyjadechristie) after being inundated with harsh comments against her outfit choice of a deep v-neck white dress. In the viral clip, Lacey-Jade sipped wine while recounting one of the comments, which said: "33, you should know better than that, that is inappropriate. And the people that have to look at you are hurt". Speaking to news.com.au, she said: "I think it’s really interesting that people can see a photo or a video of a stranger on the...
Indy100

What are Doubloons? The strange TikTok trend explained

There's a bizarre new trend making the rounds on TikTok, which involves cats and doubloons (dabloons). First and foremost, doubloons were a form of currency. They were Spanish coins, first used in 1622 and later made famous by the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. However, confusingly, the new trend is not related to the Spanish currency.Instead, it's the term given to a new currency online that can "buy" various items. It's since made its way across TikTok and can be stored in a virtual bank. The term has since taken over Twitter, with many discussing their doubloons, leaving others...
Indy100

Who is Bella Poarch? The influencer closing in on TikTok's crown

On every social media platform, there seems to be an unspoken battle over which celebrity or content creator can gain the most followers. When Khaby Lame overtook Charli D'Amelio’s number of followers to become the most followed on TikTok it was big news for users of the platform. But now, Lame’s crown is in jeopardy from another TikToker who is coming for his 152.3 million follower count. Bella Poarch is now the third most followed person on TikTok with 92.4 million followers. She is a singer who has gained her following by posting clips of her lip-syncing to songs as well as...
Indy100

Extremely rare photos of the Queen while she was pregnant have gone viral

Despite having four children during her lifetime, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Anne the princess royal - there are almost no photos of the Queen pregnant.Although Charles and Anne were born before the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 both Andrew and Edward were born during her reign making her the first monarch in 103 years to give birth.However, photos of a pregnant queen were considered to be highly taboo. In a statement from Buckingham Palace from 1948 they said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June."Sign up...
Indy100

Who is Kevin the 'female gaze perfectionist' on TikTok?

People have become infatuated with a random man on TikTok called Kevin who has apparently "mastered" the female gaze – and unintentionally started a trend in the process. Most people have heard about the "male gaze," when a heterosexual man stares at an objectified woman in a sexualised way – frequently seen in films and ads. But now Kevin, who goes by the TikTok username @strangek3vin has apparently mastered the female maze, and viewers are going wild. Kevin became an overnight sensation with his first video racking up 22 million views. It shows Kevin nervously lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's...
Indy100

Martin Scorsese's 'lost film' Goncharov is actually a viral fake that was invented by fans

Chances are you've heard of Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and The Wolf of Wall Street – but now, attention has turned to Goncharov, which has suddenly become an internet favourite. The "1973 movie" features the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Cybill Shepherd, and Harvey Keitel. And while Goncharov stars an impressive cast, there's just one slight issue – it doesn't actually exist. It all started with a convincing poster and heaps of enthusiasm from Tumblr users. Despite first appearing online in 2020, Goncharov has since re-emerged and birthed a rather believable phenomenon. The...
Indy100

The truth behind Twitter's 'Stay Woke' t-shirts which Elon Musk finds so funny

Elon Musk is busy at the moment running Twitter into the ground, but he’s found a moment to distract himself after discovering some old T-shirts. The Tesla CEO and new owner of the social media site found a bunch of shirts featuring the hashtag “stay woke” and seemed to find the whole thing very funny. “Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr,” he wrote, adding two laughing crying emojis. The short clip shows Musk holding up a shirt, with the camera showing dozens more folded up inside a cupboard. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The post has racked up...
MICHIGAN STATE
Indy100

Newspaper's bizarre tips to be good Thanksgiving guest mocked as '1990s sitcom behavior'

Some advice on how to be a good Thanksgiving guest is going viral... for all the wrong reasons. If you're one of the millions of Americans visiting, or hosting, family and friends today that means you have to be on your best behavior. And if you're seeking advice on how to be a good guest, one newspaper is offering tips - as long as you're ok with acting like a "1990s sitcom" star. New York Times shared their advice on how to be the best Thanksgiving guest which included bringing your own apron, take-home containers, and stain remover. Sign...
Indy100

Mother stunned after paying £47 for two bags of sweets at Winter Wonderland

A mother was flabbergasted when she was charged £47 for two bags of sweets at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland this month.Healthcare worker Rhiannon Brown, was left reeling when she bought two bags of pick and mix for her two children from a stall belonging to the Great British Fudge Company."We know full well that you're going to spend money when you go to these places," Rhiannon told Wales Online."We try to go to Cardiff's Winter Wonderland every year. This time round, we just went for a little look around and the kids wanted to go on some rides."We bought 40 tokens...
Indy100

Brazilian influencer gets Elon Musk's name tattooed on his head to get his attention

Brazilian social media influencer Rodrigo América got a tattoo of his idol Elon Musk - on his head.In a report from Metro, the influencer who hails from Belo Horizonte got the tattoo to seek the tech billionaire’s attention in the hopes he can be sent on his anticipated SpaceX Mars voyage they are seeking to do by 2024.América, who has over 490,000 followers, said the multi-millionaire Twitter owner is his “inspiration.”“What he’s doing, what he’s going to do, taking human beings to Mars, his name will go down in history. He is an inspiration to me,” América told local outlets.The...
Indy100

New Netflix series Kaleidoscope can be watched in any order and will have different meanings for each viewer

There’s something a little different coming to Netflix very soon in the form of the new series Kaleidoscope.Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Tati Gabrielle all star in the uniquely constructed show, which is set to arrive in the new year. The non-linear series focuses on a gang of criminals as they plan the biggest heist in history and the eight episodes can be watched in any order. The instalments tell the story across the course of 25 years, spanning from 24 years before the heist up until 6 months afterwards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNetflix said that the...
Indy100

Tourist booed and called 'disrespectful' for climbing ancient Mayan pyramid

A woman has gone viral for the wrong reasons after she trespassed by climbing up the ancient Mayan Temple of Kukulcan at the Chichén Itzá archaeological site in Mexico - angering fellow tourists in the process.In the clips captured by TikToker @angelalopeze, the blonde woman can be seen walking up the 91 steps from afar despite the public being prohibited from scaling the landmark.The decision to stop people from climbing up the steep stairs was made back in 2006 after someone died when they slipped on one of the steps causing them to tumble down on their descent, National Post...
Indy100

Woman left exhausted by her neighbours noisy kids who wake her up at 5:30

Noisy neighbours can be a difficult problem to navigate, as you want to confront them over the racket but at the same time, you want to avoid any awkwardness as you live next to them.One mum has taken to Netmums to share her dilemma (and her irritation) at her neighbour's noisy kids that keep waking her up early in the morning."Hi looking for some advice really. I have neighbours that have 2 young kids who are constantly waking me up around 5.30-6am every morning," she wrote.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I know they cannot stop their kids getting...
Indy100

Infamous Twitter poster Dril accuses Elon Musk of stealing his content

In a rare interview, popular Twitter user Dril revealed his feelings toward Elon Musk buying Twitter and accused Musk of stealing one of his tweets. Dril is a popular Twitter account known for absurdist humour. The person behind the account has remained anonymous for the last 14 years. Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, Twitter users have been worried about the future of the platform.Speaking with Taylor Lorenz from the Washington Post, Dril said he reflects fondly on his memories of Twitter but cited one major "low point"- when Musk stole one of his tweets. Sign up for our free...
Indy100

Andrew Tate says he hired out an entire barber shop to stop people from killing him

Former professional kickboxer and controversial commentator Andrew Tate said he once hired out an entire barbershop - to prevent people from killing him.In a recent video uploaded to Rumble, Tate got into the nitty gritty of what happened.While sitting outside with the city of Dubai lit up behind him, Tate explained that he could “relax” because the area has been searched and there are armed guards around him that he can “trust.” He also explained that he doesn’t like to sit in chairs in restaurants unless the chair is nestled in the back because he doesn’t want his back turned...
Indy100

26 year-old cat breaks record as world's oldest cat

The world’s oldest cat has officially been recognised and she has broken records at almost 27 years of age.According to the Guinness World Records, 26-year-old Flossie is officially the oldest cat in the world, having been born in 1995.As of 10 November, Flossie was an incredible 26 years and 316 days old. According to her owner, her age doesn’t hold her back from very playful.Flossie lived with her original for 10 years but was rehomed by cat charity Cats Protection following their death. She then went to live with the new owner’s sister for a further 14 years until she...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy