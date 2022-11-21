PICS: Rich's Wedding Taste Testing

Related
A Woman Wants To Wear Her Wedding Dress To A Cousin's Wedding & The Outrage Is Next Level
There are plenty of unwritten rules at a wedding, but trying to outshine the bride as a guest might be the biggest no-no of all. One man says he’s found himself in the impossible situation of trying to talk his wife out of re-using her wedding dress for a relative’s wedding, and the debate is getting more complicated than you might expect.
Bride Surprises Groom at Their Wedding by Jokingly Blowing 'Dust' Off Her Vows: '15 Years Together'
A South Carolina bride with a sense of humor blew the "dust" off her vows in a now-viral video from her wedding. Byron and Christie Jefferies tied the knot on Oct. 15 at The School House Venue in Travelers Rest, according to NBC affiliate WYFF. The ceremony took place about 15 years after the Clemson University alums began dating in early 2007.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Woman Requires Each of Her Wedding Guests to Bring a Minimum $250 Gift or They Aren’t Allowed Into the Wedding
The average wedding gift amount is about $100. While some give more, depending on financial circumstances, some also give much less. In most cases, your wedding gift amount is 100% your decision, so there's no pressure involved.
Woman Freaks Out After Coming Home to Find Fiance Returned Her Wedding Dress and Replaced It With His Mom’s Top Pick
The average woman tries on just over 10 dresses to find "the one." Finding the dress you plan on wearing to marry the person you love is a happy occasion, often pushing many to tears.
Man gives his wedding band to his wife's affair partner at the airport: 'I offer you my wedding ring'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I don't have fond memories of my paternal grandfather. If anything, I was terrified of him and repulsed by him.
Upworthy
Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
Upworthy
Bride knits her own wedding dress for less than $300 in 45 days: 'Thank goodness my idea worked out'
When Veronica Lindberg Heino—better known as Kika through her social media presence—and her fiance purchased a house, they decided that they wanted to throw a housewarming party. As the two had been engaged for more than a year at the time, the occasion also seemed like the perfect opportunity to hold their wedding, she revealed in a YouTube Q&A video. Thus began the wedding planning. However, they soon discovered that weddings are extremely expensive, with the average wedding dress costing $1,800 in 2021, according to Knot.
Woman wears white dress to stranger's wedding: 'No one is going to mistake me for the bride'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As any bride will tell you, a wedding is all about the details. From the flowers to the dress, everything must be perfect.
Woman defends decision to bring her 10-month-old baby to cousin's child-free wedding
Babies and kids at weddings is often a divisive topic. While some are happy to have little ones at their big day, others not so much. But generally, as a guest, you're expected to go along with whatever the couple request. One woman, however, has defended her decision to bring...
Future Bride Doesn't Want Her Adopted Sister to Attend Her Wedding
Adoption can be a beautiful and life-changing experience for both the children and parents involved. It could offer kids a stable family environment, and it can help adults start or grow their families. However, not every adoption story has a happy ending.
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
Bride left furious by children at her wedding
A bride was left far from impressed after children gatecrashed her wedding, in footage she has now posted to social media. TikTok user @tulaay_97 has documented the full wedding preparations and the big day on her account, as she married a man from Albania. But it didn't all go quite according to plan:
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
Dad Defended for Refusing to Pay for Daughter's Fourth Wedding: 'A Waste'
"Sounds like your daughter thinks you're an ATM," one commenter quipped.
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
Drama Ensues After Woman Insists On Wearing Her Wedding Dress To Her Husband's Cousin's Wedding
We thought wearing white to another bride's wedding was bad enough.
intheknow.com
Kids crash wedding as bride and groom make their big entrance: ‘I would absolutely lose my mind’
TikTokers are cringing at how a group of kids disrupted a wedding ceremony. The user @19childfree91 reacted to footage of a ceremony in progress. When the bride and groom looked like they were ready to have a moment, they were interrupted by a rowdy bunch of children. @19childfree91. hat ja...
Upworthy
Bride had 'flower bros' for wedding instead of the usual flower girls: 'They understood the assignment'
Weddings are so much fun, with all the love in the air, dancing and tradition. With changing times, shaping traditions to suit the needs of your family or your loved ones is becoming more and more common. A hair influencer, Jess, was getting married but didn't know where to include her brothers in the wedding, so she mixed things up a bit!
Johnjay and Rich
2K+
Followers
979
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT
It's Where #LoveUp Happenshttps://johnjayandrich.iheart.com
Comments / 0