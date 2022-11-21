ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in plastic at Parma home was missing man

By Celeste Houmard
*For previous coverage, watch above.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity Monday of a man found dead and wrapped in plastic at a home on West 26th Street Wednesday. An arrest has also been made in the case.

The body was identified as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs. Krebs had been reported missing in August and was featured on FOX 8’s missing report.

He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Paul Addicott II is charged with Krebs’ murder, police say. He is in police custody.

The body was found after Parma police officers responded to a domestic incident at the home on November 16. Officers arrested Addicott at the time, but the body had not been found. A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.

According to Parma police, after the incident, a family member went to the home to remove guns from the house. It was during that time, police say, that the body was found in the basement.

Police responded back to the home around 12:45 p.m., and the body was taken to the coroner’s office.

According to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records, Addicott’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

