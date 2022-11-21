ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Park, IL

Washington Park building in flames Monday morning

By Reggie Lee, Nic Lopez
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgFHu_0jISxoV900

WASHINGTON PARK, Mo. – A fire destroyed a house in Washington Park on Monday morning.

According to reports, firefighters responded to Portland Place around 4:00 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez caught footage of flames consuming the building.

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

Fighting a fire in sub-freezing temperatures can be twice as dangerous for firefighters. State Park, Midway, and Cahokia fire crews were called in to assist.

It’s not yet known if the house was vacant or if someone lives there. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A 13-year-old boy was killed and three juveniles were wounded in a drive-by shooting over the weekend. According to Trooper Rodger Goines, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police District 11, the shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the intersection of 45th Street and Bunkhum Road in Washington Park.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy