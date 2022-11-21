ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position

AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
KEARNEY, NE
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested

An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
OMAHA, NE

