ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU adds 2024 Louisiana CB to recruiting class that now ranks No. 1

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdLBI_0jISwt3r00

During LSU’s 41-10 win over UAB on Saturday night, the Tigers received some more great news as 2024 four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to LSU via Twitter.

Brian Kelly continues to ‘Recruit the Boot’ as Foster is from New Orleans and plays for Warren Easton High School. The Eagles are currently 9-2 this season as they head into their second-round playoff game at home against Carencro.

Foster becomes the eighth commitment of the 2024 class, a class that ranks as the No. 1 class in the country. Brian Kelly was known as a great recruiter before he came to LSU and he has only further cemented that in his first season on the Bayou. He signed a top-10 class in 2022, he’s on track to sign a top-five class in 2023, and he currently has the No. 1 class for 2024.

The future looks very bright if you are a fan of the LSU Tigers.

List

Gallery

PHOTOS: LSU beats UAB 41-10 in rainy Senior Night contest

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Texas A&M

While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Prediction and preview

LSU looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive while Texas A&M hopes to end a miserable season on a high note in Week 13 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Saturday on ESPN. Truth is, Texas A&M stopped playing what we know as football about a month ago. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
fox8live.com

LHSAA football state quarterfinals kickoff on Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve hit the quarterfinal edition of the LHSAA football state playoffs. With a visit to the Caesars Superdome right around the corner, the matchups only get bigger. Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night. The Catholic League has three schools left:...
BERWICK, LA
NOLA.com

Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Thibodaux Thanksgiving Basketball Classic - Day 3

The Thibodaux Thanksgiving Basketball Classic wrapped up on Wednesday at Thibodaux High School. Ellender won the Tournament Title with a 4-point win over South Lafourche in a thrilling game which swung back and forth throughout. In the opener, Central Lafourche beat Istrouma and in the 3rd place game, Southside got...
THIBODAUX, LA
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy