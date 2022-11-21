Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
wuft.org
Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season
Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
WCJB
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
WCJB
North Central Florida church leaders feed homeless for Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Kingdom International Ministry leaders prepared 20 pans of food and set up a buffet-style at Haisley Lynch park to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving. Apostle Devonte Griffin said it took 4 days to prepare 20 pans of food and didn’t leave until every pan of...
alachuachronicle.com
Return to soap opera politics
Our political system runs in two modes to distract voters from what actually happens in government: horse race season and soap opera season. Our politicians and their accomplices in the corporate media are like magicians who distract with one hand while doing their tricks with the other. We just finished...
Florida announces four captains against Florida State
Prior to Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest at Doak Campbell Stadium against the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida has announced its four captains set to take midfield prior to kickoff. UF sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, starting center Kingsley Eguakun and safety Trey Dean III will serve...
WCJB
Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Florida State?
SI Tickets has the deal for you if you still need tickets to Florida vs. Florida State.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
WCJB
Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents put on their running shoes to walk or run for the 10th Annual Turkey Trot. Participants ran a custom trail throughout Critter Creek Farm so they can enjoy running alongside rescued farm animals on the property. The race was open to all ages and...
alachuachronicle.com
“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
ocala-news.com
Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair
Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2
The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
wspa.com
Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/crime/union-co-parents-charged-baby-removed-after-ingesting-drugs/. Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting …. UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested...
cityofalachua.com
Alachua Christmas Parade
Come and join us as we celebrate the holiday season with one of the best Christmas parades in North Central Florida, Saturday, December 10th at 2 p.m. on Main Street Alachua!. Come early, grab a seat and get ready for this annual classic!
