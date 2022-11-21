ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

wuft.org

Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season

Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridagators.com

Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Return to soap opera politics

Our political system runs in two modes to distract voters from what actually happens in government: horse race season and soap opera season. Our politicians and their accomplices in the corporate media are like magicians who distract with one hand while doing their tricks with the other. We just finished...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida announces four captains against Florida State

Prior to Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest at Doak Campbell Stadium against the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida has announced its four captains set to take midfield prior to kickoff. UF sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, starting center Kingsley Eguakun and safety Trey Dean III will serve...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents put on their running shoes to walk or run for the 10th Annual Turkey Trot. Participants ran a custom trail throughout Critter Creek Farm so they can enjoy running alongside rescued farm animals on the property. The race was open to all ages and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’

I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair

Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2

The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wspa.com

Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs

UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/crime/union-co-parents-charged-baby-removed-after-ingesting-drugs/. Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting …. UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
cityofalachua.com

Alachua Christmas Parade

Come and join us as we celebrate the holiday season with one of the best Christmas parades in North Central Florida, Saturday, December 10th at 2 p.m. on Main Street Alachua!. Come early, grab a seat and get ready for this annual classic!
ALACHUA, FL

