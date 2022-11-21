CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Friday night. Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets (6-14) win back-to-back games for the first time this season. P.J. Washington […]

